SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Travelling to China just got more rewarding for Singaporeans. DBS and UnionPay International are offering up to 11% savings on everyday spending in China for DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card holders. From dining and shopping to attractions, every transaction helps travellers stretch their budget further while enjoying the convenience of cashless payments.The campaign, valid until 31 March 2026, includeson China (CNY) spend—covering transactions through popular local e-wallets such as Alipay, WeChat Pay（ Weixin Pay）, as well as afor e-wallet payments above RMB 200. Cardholders can earn a maximum of S$70 cashback per month, with a minimum monthly spend of S$400 required to qualify for the cashback.This campaign aligns with the growing trend of Singaporeans using digital payments when travelling in China. In the first half of 2025, DBS saw an 88% year-on-year increase in in-person payments made in China with DBS cards, alongside a strong rise in customers linking their DBS cards to regional wallets such as Alipay and WeChat Pay."China is becoming an increasingly popular travel destination among our customers, and we've seen strong growth in everyday spending there. Our focus has always been to give our customers more value and savings in ways that fit their lifestyles and needs. By working with UnionPay International for this campaign, we're enabling customers to make the most of their travel budget while enjoying seamless, familiar payment experiences.""We are delighted to partner with DBS to provide Singapore travellers with a seamless and rewarding payment experience in China. The DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card offers both convenient cashless payments and ATM access, along with attractive savings on everyday spending. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to enhancing cross-border connectivity and making travel easier and more rewarding for cardholders."With the DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card, Singapore travellers can also benefit from:This offer is part of UnionPay International's, which aims to deliver greater value and rewards to cardholders across the region, while supporting stronger cross-border connectivity for travellers.For more information or to apply for the DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card, visit: https://www.dbs.com.sg/personal/cards/debit-cards/dbs-unionpay Hashtag: #UnionPay

