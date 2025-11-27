Showcasing global creativity and rare collaborations, the Fair cements its role as Asia’s boutique art fair

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Hotel Artz Fair concluded on Sunday, 23 November 2025, marking another successful celebration of art, culture, and imagination, and reaffirming its position as Asia’s premier boutique art experience.







Held at Conrad Hong Kong from 21–23 November 2025, the Fair once again transformed hotel rooms into intimate art spaces. Guests embarked on a unique journey, discovering diverse works from artists across 12 countries and regions, while engaging directly with creators. This distinctive format fostered dialogue, interaction, and meaningful connections between art enthusiasts, collectors, artists, and gallerists.





Founders Garth Grierson and Terry Ma remarked: “Hotel Artz Fair is built upon the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, it has again proven its role and positioning as a leading hotel art fair in Asia with several breakthroughs that underscored our deep commitment to nurturing Asia’s thriving art ecosystem.”



Basquiat: Two Years, Four Moments, presented by LG and Fingerprint, showcased rare Jean Michel Basquiat works. Featuring LG SIGNATURE OLED T and collaborating artist William Kan, Fingerprint’s Swiss Droptix technology added a third visual dimension, enriching art through layered light and imagery.



This year’s edition featured Basquiat: Two Years, Four Moments, envisioned by LG and Fingerprint, presenting four rarely seen works by Jean‑Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) in collaboration with a private collector. “We are delighted to collaborate with Hotel Artz Fair this time. Through the transparent screen of the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV — the LG SIGNATURE OLED T — the animation seamlessly connects with the physical artwork behind it, creating a richly layered visual depth. This partnership not only demonstrates LG’s brand philosophy of integrating cutting-edge technology into art and daily life but also underscores our commitment to supporting the local art ecosystem and fostering cross-disciplinary collaborations. A special thanks to artist William Kan for enabling us to further explore the dialogue and possibilities between technology and art.” said Ms. Yuri Han, Managing Director of LG Electronics Hong Kong. Behind the screen, William Kan and Fingerprint used Swiss Droptix technology to create a work that adds a third visual dimension, allowing audiences to experience how technology enriches art through layered light and imagery.



The Fair also partnered with acclaimed British art adviser Tanya Baxter, recognized by Spear’s among the world’s top 500 art advisers. Baxter noted: “Hotel rooms create an intimate ambiance and if you hang properly with the right artists like Tracey Emin, David Hockney, Pip Todd‑Warmoth, to Bridget Riley that it’s a mix of giving them information as well as an opportunity to buy limited editions or small works, so access into the art market starts all levels.” She added: “I feel like there is so much potential for this art fair that is going really, it has legs and it’s going to fly and it was dealt with in a very professional way and very pleased to be part of it.”

Renowned British art advisor and curator Tanya Baxter presented Jesse Grylls’ Cosmica to the audience at the Fair, highlighting its artistic inspiration and value.



Another highlight was the collaboration with Gabangel, presenting the historic debut partnership between Japan’s legendary ULTRAMAN and Hong Kong artist William Kan. Angelo Lee, Director of Gabangel Limited, commented “This is our first time participating in a hotel art fair. Our theme centres on Art Player Cards, and we are proud to have launched an officially licensed ULTRAMAN project, which sparked enthusiastic interaction and strong resonance among audiences. We are deeply grateful to the Organizer for their professional support, which allowed us to focus fully on the creative aspects. This experience has greatly strengthened our confidence, and we look forward to presenting more cross-disciplinary innovations and continuing to shine at future Hotel Artz Fairs.”





Australian muralist Jamie Torpey shared: “This is my first time exhibiting in Hong Kong. I have a few commissions on the way and sold about 5 pieces so I would say a massive success … I have a lot more unfinished business in Hong Kong so I will definitely be back.” Local photographer Laurence Lai, Director of Laurence Lai Gallery, also reported strong results, selling over 20 works alongside two emerging talents and connecting with both high‑net‑worth collectors and art enthusiasts. Baxter further praised the event’s organization: “We were so thrilled with the organization of this Fair, they were more than helpful from the beginning, the press were very well organized, they got a good crowd of people come in, steady flow all the time.”





The Organizer remains dedicated to nurturing emerging talent, enriching the local art scene, and promoting accessibility for artists at all stages of their careers worldwide. Follow @hotelartzfair on Instagram for future announcements and updates.

About Hotel Artz Fair

Founded by Garth Grierson and Terry Ma in 2024, Hotel Artz Fair presents an intimate and engaging art experience that differentiate itself with other players. Now in its second edition, the Fair continues to nurture the local art scene while promoting accessibility of art of emerging, mid-career and established artists from around the world.