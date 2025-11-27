HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 -("Hengan International" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 1044, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces a donation of total HK$6 million in cash and daily supplies to fully support post-disaster relief and resettlement efforts at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, helping affected residents overcome the challenges they face.The donation comprises HK$3 million in cash and emergency daily supplies valued at HK$3 million, aimed at supporting the emergency relief and transitional needs of affected residents.Hengan International extends its deepest condolences to the victims of fire at Tai Po Wang Fuk Court and pays the highest tribute to frontline rescue and relief personnels. The Group will continue to closely monitor the progress of relief efforts and provide ongoing support in full swing.With unity and solidarity, Hengan International stands with the people of Hong Kong.Blessings upon Hong Kong and the nation.Hashtag: #恒安國際

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Hengan Group was established in 1985. It is principally engaged in production, distribution and sales of personal hygiene products in mainland China. The shares of Hengan International have been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1998. The Group has been a Hang Seng Index constituent since June 2011 and a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB) since September 2024.