Vingroup’s story unfolds as a company that repeatedly opts for the hardest path, turning improbable ambitions in cars, cities and culture into a broader statement about Vietnam’s willingness to attempt what once seemed out of reach.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - The electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast began as a question few in Vietnam had ever asked. Could, or even should, a Vietnamese company build a modern automotive brand capable of joining the global race toward electric mobility.Less than a decade ago, the idea sounded unrealistic to many observers.Vietnam had never produced mass market automobiles, and the global field was dominated by long established giants. Yet Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, moved ahead. Land was reclaimed from the sea so quickly that even Google Maps struggled to update. Production lines rose. Engineers from many countries worked side by side. The ambitious proposal became vehicles rolling out of factories at a speed that surprised supporters and critics alike.VinFast now leads the domestic market for eleven consecutive months and is expanding globally with growing confidence. Its premium VF 8 is already present in demanding international regions, including the Middle East, where the company is building a selective but strategic foothold across several markets.The carmaker's story is emblematic of how Vingroup approaches every new frontier. It relied on conviction. Enter a difficult space. Push until the impossible feels ordinary. This mindset shaped the next chapter in Vingroup's domestic development.For three decades, Vinhomes has reshaped Vietnamese urban living, and its peak ambition emerges in Cần Giờ with Vinhomes Green Paradise. Positioned where mangrove forest meets sea, the project expresses an Eastern view of ESG that treats environmental balance as a living principle. Electric transit, responsive environmental monitoring and regeneration focused design work together to create a city that grows with nature, not against it. It stands as Vietnam's model for future coastal development grounded in harmony and sustainability.As Vingroup advanced in technology, mobility and real estate, another need became clear. Vietnam was building faster than ever, yet its cultural identity and creative voice required stronger support. In 2025, Vingroup announced Culture as a new core pillar. This shift moves beyond economic development and into the foundation of a nation's spirit. The Culture pillar supports traditional arts, encourages modern creativity and creates professional environments where artists can develop long term careers. It includes education for young talent, film production and distribution and the organization of major cultural events.This expansion allows Vietnam to host world class artistic experiences that can attract international tours and global performers. It positions the country to welcome cultural phenomena on the scale of G-Dragon's Ubersmench tour and other large format events that define modern entertainment. The aim is clear. Vietnam should not only export culture but also become a destination that global artists view as essential.Vingroup's path reveals a consistent pattern. Build a car in a country without a truly domestic brand. Build cities that challenge old limits. Build cultural platforms that open the door for global artistic exchanges. Each move widens the scope of what a Vietnamese conglomerate can contribute to the world. The story continues to evolve as the company keeps choosing the hard thing and pursuing it with full commitment.

