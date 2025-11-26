TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - Vietnam's healthcare system has long suffered from a shortage of personnel, with the ratio of healthcare professionals to patients significantly below the global average. As the population ages and chronic diseases continue to rise, the demand for telemedicine and smart healthcare solutions has grown rapidly. In response, the Vietnamese government has launched a nationwide telemedicine initiative to accelerate hospital digitization and enhance the use of surgical imaging, driving the rapid development of the country's smart healthcare market.The Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance has collaborated with 11 Taiwanese SMEs specializing in smart diagnostics, surgical imaging, and healthcare technologies to jointly introduce "Smart Telemedicine Solutions." This solution focuses on three primary scenarios—"Teleconsultation", "Smart Operating Room", and "Telesitting"—offering applications in medical image streaming, diagnostic connectivity, and in-hospital management to improve clinical efficiency and support digital operations.To expand market presence and strengthen brand recognition, the alliance developed a brand identity, bilingual catalogs, and an official website. It also participated in Taiwan–Vietnam medical seminars, major healthcare exhibitions, and distributor networking events to connect with potential partners. Furthermore, the alliance implemented a CSR project in rural communities, establishing health stations to validate the practicality and on-site effectiveness of its telemedicine solutions.With support from the Taiwanese government, the alliance has been featured in leading Vietnamese media and successfully partnered with several local system integrators, generating over US$1.13 million in overseas orders. Implementing smart healthcare solutions is a long-term process that requires building trust between governments and healthcare networks. The alliance has already established a strong foundation for medium- and long-term collaboration, while highlighting the innovative strength and global outreach of the Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance.Hashtag: #TaiwanSmartHealthcareAlliance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.