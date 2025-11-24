[email protected]

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, on November 21, 2025, it closed a subsequent tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the ""), as further described in the Company's news releases dated November 7, 2025 and November 17, 2025.In aggregate, under both tranches of the Offering, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $3,570,848 through the issuance of 3,355,832 Flow-Through Shares for gross proceeds of $3,020,249, and through the issuance of 611,777 Hard Dollar Units for gross proceeds of $550,560. Under this tranche of the financing, the Company raised a total of $1,390,699 through the issuance of 1,111,110 Flow-Through Shares for gross proceeds of $999,999 and 431,111 Hard Dollar Units, comprised of 431,111 Common Shares and 431,111 Warrants, for gross proceeds of $390,700.In connection with the current tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 88,888 compensation common shares at a deemed price of $0.90 per common share, issued 88,888 Compensation Warrants, exercisable at a price of $1.25 per common share of the Company, until April 30, 2026, subject to an Accelerated Expiry Date, and paid a corporate finance fee of $12,500. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering as disclosed in the Company's press release dated November 7, 2025. Capitalized terms used in this news release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Company's news release dated November 7, 2025. The Company may close another tranche of the Offering at its discretion.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. There can be no assurance that any further securities will be sold under Offering.The Company also announces today's grant of 4,700,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 1,303,000 restricted stock units (the "RSUs") as incentive compensation to officers, directors and other eligible participants in accordance with the terms of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each Option has an exercise price of $0.90 and expires on December 29, 2028 with 25% vesting every 6 months for two years following the date of grant. The RSUs vest on January 1, 2026. All securities issued in accordance with the Option and RSU grants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day in accordance with applicable securities legislation.First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development and cleantech company dedicated to building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security.First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada is a North American rare igneous phosphate resource yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Bennett KurtzChief Financial OfficerTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com X:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

