KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Plus Malaysia Berhad (Plus) is implementing a series of traffic diversions along the Kulai-Sedenak stretch from Dec 8 to 11 to facilitate bridge beam installation works under the North-South Expressway Additional Lane Construction Project from Yong Peng to Senai (North).

In a statement today, Plus said the construction of the additional lanes on the North-South Expressway from Yong Peng (North) to Senai (North) is actively progressing as part of efforts to provide more comfort and convenience for highway users.

The widening works also involve several bridges crossing the highway mainline along the Kulai-Sedenak stretch.

According to the statement, the diversion is to enable bridge beam installation work to be carried out safely at KM 37.6 to KM 37.7 northbound and southbound from 10 pm to 5 am.

“While the work is being carried out, vehicles will be diverted to the far right lane to create a safe work zone while also minimising traffic disruption to highway users,” it said.

Plus also advises highway users to plan their journeys using the Plus application to obtain the latest traffic information, and users are also reminded to obey all signs and instructions from officers at work locations.

For traffic information or assistance, users can contact the PUTRI Virtual Assistant, the X @plustrafik application, the electronic message display (VMS) at selected locations, or contact PlusLine at 1800-88-0000 in the event of an emergency. — Bernama