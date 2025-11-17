Notable scientists participating in the "Science for Life" Symposia (December 2–4, 2025):

Prof. Toby Walsh, Scientia Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Chief Scientist at the AI Institute, University of New South Wales (Australia);

Assoc. Prof. César de la Fuente, expert in Machine Biology at the University of Pennsylvania (US);

Prof. Ho-Young Kim, world-leading specialist in fluid mechanics and soft materials at Seoul National University (South Korea);

Prof. Kurt Kremer, Director Emeritus of the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research (Germany) and Member of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina;

Prof. Aldo Steinfeld of ETH Zurich (Switzerland), recipient of the 2024 SolarPACES Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Energy Agency;

Prof. Chuanbin Mao of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (China), ranked among the world's top 2% most-cited scientists in biomedical engineering;

Prof. Raphaël Mercier, Director of the Department of Chromosome Biology at the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research (Germany)...

