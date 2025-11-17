Integrated hub redefines patient care, sustainability and future-ready design

At the official opening of NUH’s Orthopaedic Surgery Centre and the Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centre, officiated by Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Ministry of Manpower (fifth from right).

Capitalising on proximity to facilitate expedited consultation, diagnostics and treatment

Minimising intra-facility patient transfer and reducing patients' walking distance across services by nearly half

Enabling closer and synchronous collaboration between clinicians and allied health services

Streamlining prescription and medication collection for greater accessibility and convenience







SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - The National University Hospital (NUH) has launched the new Orthopaedic Surgery and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres, integrating key specialist services – from consultations and surgery to diagnostics, physical therapy and pharmacy stops – into one cohesive space for a seamless patient journey.The launch of the Orthopaedic Surgery and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres, officiated by, brings together orthopaedic surgery, hand and reconstructive microsurgery, diagnostic imaging, rehabilitation and pharmacy for greater patient care and convenience by:Originally situated at the NUH Main Building, the strategic relocation of the Centres to Levels 18 and 19 of the Medical Centre marks an important milestone in the first stage of the NUH redevelopment plan, a major transformative endeavour to meet growing healthcare needs in the Western region.The opening of the new Orthopaedic Surgery Centre strengthens care for sports injuries in an increasingly active population, and for degenerative joint diseases, such as osteoarthritis, which affects about 10 per cent of the general population and 20 per cent of older individuals, aged 60 years and above[1].It also serves as a launchpad for innovative treatments, including Singapore's first stem cell treatment for cartilage repair, performed by Professor James Hui, Head & Senior Consultant, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, NUH, in 2005. The expanded infrastructure – featuring new procedure rooms and enhanced treatment capabilities – will further enable the Centre to widen its reach and expand its innovation and advanced treatment footprints.These improvements aim to help patients recover faster, with fewer hospital stays, and better support their return to an active lifestyle."Our population is staying active for longer, and that means more complex bone and joint needs across all ages. The new Orthopaedic Surgery Centre is designed to more closely integrate our clinical teams, imaging and treatment facilities into one streamlined environment," Prof Hui said."With expanded capabilities also means richer data for research and innovation, which can accelerate the development of new therapies tailored to the evolving orthopaedic needs of our community."The new Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centre (HRMC) features a dedicated day surgery suite equipped with fluoroscopic and ultrasound capabilities, as well as an adjacent recovery facility to support efficient and post-operative care. The suite enables patients to undergo procedures earlier and facilitates a seamless recovery journey.HRMC provides comprehensive care for trauma and diseases affecting the hand, wrist, and upper limb, and offers round-the-clock microsurgical service. It serves as a regional referral centre for digital, hand and major limb replantation, achieving success rates comparable to international standards."The multidisciplinary approach adopted by our care teams at HRMC is our greatest strength," said Dr Sandeep Jacob Sebastin Muttath, Head & Senior Consultant, Department of Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery, NUH.He added, "Many patients come to us with the concern that they will have to undergo major surgery to regain the function of their limbs. However, with our integrated teams – which include our colleagues from neurology and rehabilitation medicine – we can deliver a full continuum of care, from diagnosis and surgery to rehabilitation and prosthetic support, all within a single site."Rounding up the patient journey, the Rehabilitation Centre brings physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and podiatry services into one space, providing a seamless transition from the Orthopaedic Surgery Centre and HRMC.This allows patients to easily set up appointments with both their doctors and their allied health professionals (AHPs) on the same day and traverse between the two centres. Its design encourages collaboration between clinicians and AHPs, improving care coordination and innovation.The Rehabilitation Centre features a dynamic indoor running and mobility track for one-stop functional assessments and a dual plinth setup that increases capacity by over 40 per cent to reduce patient wait times."Our vision was to create a seamless and collaborative environment for rehabilitation," said Associate Professor Isaac Sia, Head, Department of Rehabilitation, NUH, "Beyond caring for today's patients, our dedicated clinical education and observation spaces support the training of the next generation of allied health professionals, ensuring continued excellence in care for the future."Hashtag: #NUH

About the National University Hospital

The National University Hospital (NUH) is Singapore's leading university hospital. While the hospital at Kent Ridge first received its patients on 24 June 1985, our legacy started from 1905, the date of the founding of what is today the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. NUH is the principal teaching hospital of the medical school.



Our unique identity as a university hospital is a key attraction for healthcare professionals who aspire to do more than practise tertiary medical care. We offer an environment where research and teaching are an integral part of medicine, and continue to shape medicine and transform care for the community we care for.



We are an academic medical centre with over 1,200 beds, serving more than one million patients a year with over 50 medical, surgical and dental specialties. NUH is the only public and not-for-profit hospital in Singapore to provide trusted care for adults, women and children under one roof, including the only paediatric kidney and liver transplant programme in the country.



The NUH is a key member of the National University Health System (NUHS), one of three public healthcare clusters in Singapore. For more information, visit www.nuh.com.sg



