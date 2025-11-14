Building on a 70-year legacy, YTL Cement’s ‘Beyond 70’ Initiative Invests in a Sustainable Future for the City and the Community.

A symbolic tree handover from YTL Cement Group to then Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, YBhg. Dato’ Seri TPr. Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, celebrating the 70 000-tree pledge. From left: Executive Director (Planning) TPr. Md. Nazri bin Abdullah, YBhg. Dato’ Seri TPr. Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, then Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Syed Muhammad bin Syed Nadzir, Director of Government Affairs and External Relations, and Ong Ping Ping, Director of Communications, YTL Cement Group.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - YTL Cement Group has pledged to donate 70,000 trees to Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) for planting across Kuala Lumpur city. The initiative reinforces YTL Cement Group's commitment to creating cleaner, more liveable and sustainable cities, a reflection of its aspiration of Helping Nations Build Greener.This initiative was officially announced during the KL Park Festival 2025 held recently at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, where YTL Cement was also appointed a Strategic Partner of Local Agenda 21 Kuala Lumpur (LA21KL). The event was graced by YBhg. Dato' Seri TPr. Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, then Mayor of Kuala Lumpur alongside senior representatives from YTL Cement Group.Through this partnership, YTL Cement will contribute to DBKL's sustainability efforts in two key ways. The first is the donation of 70,000 trees, supporting the city's climate action and biodiversity goals. The second is through the Bintang Cemerlang programme, a collaboration between YTL Cement, DBKL and UCSI University, which provides enrichment opportunities for students from 22 schools in Sentul. The programme includes academic coaching, teacher training and creative learning initiatives designed to nurture long-term potential among underserved children.Local Agenda 21 Kuala Lumpur (LA21KL) embodies collaboration between local government, the private sector and the community to co-design and co-manage Kuala Lumpur's urban environment. YTL Cement's appointment as a Strategic Partner underscores its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) particularly Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 15: Life on Land, and Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals.The initiative also reflects the 4P model: Public, Private, People, Partnership, championed under LA21KL, where collaboration and community participation drive lasting positive change.Both the tree donation and the Bintang Cemerlang programme are part of BUILDS, YTL Cement Group's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm. Together, they demonstrate the Group's ongoing commitment to nation building, developing Malaysia's infrastructure while uplifting communities and advancing environmental stewardship for generations to come.

About YTL Cement Group

YTL Cement is Malaysia's pioneer and largest building materials group. With a network of cement plants, terminals, ready mixed concrete batching facilities, drymix operations and aggregate quarries, YTL Cement is recognised as a partner in nation building. Over its 70 year legacy, the Group has contributed to iconic developments including the Petronas Twin Towers, Merdeka 118, SMART Tunnel and the nation's airports and bridges.



The Group has expanded its footprint regionally and recently introduced the ECO Product Range, offering low carbon alternatives including ECOCem low carbon cement, ECOConcrete, ECOSand and ECODrymix to support the construction industry's transition toward more sustainable solutions.



About BUILDS

BUILDS is a Corporate Social Responsibility commitment from YTL Cement Group to build together with and for the communities we live and work in. BUILDS is dedicated to supporting causes which extend beyond business objectives. Its goals are centred around ensuring and contributing to the wellbeing of people, the environment, and the making of sustainable and worthwhile progress.



