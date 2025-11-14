Singapore-based RegTech firm breaks new ground in compliance innovation for financial institutions regulated by the MAS; Will debut at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

iCOMPASS' ULTRA Compliance Operating System

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 – iCOMPASS, a Singapore-based regulatory technology (RegTech) firm, has launched ULTRA™, the world's first AI-powered compliance operating system for financial institutions. ULTRA harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and workflow automation to help boards, senior management, and compliance teams proactively manage risk, streamline regulatory obligations, and enhance oversight."As financial activities grow more complex, compliance is becoming a bottleneck. It is increasingly costly, fragmented and slow to adapt, especially for smaller players," explained"Without change, this will limit innovation and deepen inequality in market participation. With Explainable AI, we can close the gap. This is the problem we are solving with iCOMPASS' ULTRA."iCOMPASS' ULTRA will debut at theduring the 10annual Singapore FinTech Festival 2025 (SFF), the world's largest FinTech gathering. The presentation will feature real-world use cases shared by its flagship financial institution users, with both iCOMPASS and its partner institutions participating in the MAS PathFinder Programme.iCOMPASS was founded by compliance veterans with decades of experience serving MAS-licensed financial institutions. Leveraging a deep understanding of Singapore's regulatory ecosystem, the firm designs technology that bridges real-world compliance practice with AI-driven governance innovation.Building on the success of its flagship iCOMPASS KYC platform, ULTRA represents the next step in Singapore's RegTech evolution. It redefines how financial institutions manage, monitor and govern compliance across the enterprise leveraging on the immense potential of AI.iCOMPASS' ULTRA is making its debut as compliance expenditures for Asia-Pacific financial firms surpass US$7 billion, growing at over 20 percent annually, while non-compliance penalties have surged to US$5.1 billion, up from US$6.6 million in 2019. As regulatory expectations evolve rapidly, audits grow more complex, and systems become increasingly fragmented, compliance has become a growing operational bottleneck for financial institutions.iCOMPASS' ULTRA addresses these challenges by integrating explainable AI, regulatory intelligence, and automation into a single, connected ecosystem. This solution empowers compliance teams to shift from manual and reactive processes to streamlined workflows and proactive governance, reducing the time and resources required to track regulatory changes and maintain ongoing compliance by up to 80%, resulting in greater efficiency and consistency.iCOMPASS' ULTRA is a modular, end-to-end compliance platform debuting its first modules at SFF, each powered by clause-level intelligence trained on underlying regulations and licensing frameworks, thereby delivering transparent and explainable outputs. Key features includePolicyHub™, which automates policy creation and management, RegRadar™, for real-time regulatory change tracking, AskULTRA™, an AI-driven compliance assistant, and ULTRA™ KYC, an AI-Powered Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) capability. Designed to be adaptive, iCOMPASS' ULTRA can also scale to support compliance operations across multiple jurisdictions.Beyond automation, iCOMPASS' ULTRA™ enables institutions to retain organizational knowledge as institutional memory, ensuring that insights gained from past reviews and operational compliance interactions are not lost but continually improve future compliance performance.Through this convergence of AI innovation and human expertise, ULTRA™ turns day-to-day compliance operations into an evolving intelligence asset — one that builds trust, strengthens governance, and equips financial institutions to thrive in a more complex and interconnected world.Hashtag: #iCOMPASS #SFF2025 #ULTRA #RegTech #ULTRA

iCOMPASS

iCOMPASS Pte Ltd is a Singapore-headquartered RegTech firm developing AI-driven solutions that make regulatory compliance simpler, safer and smarter. Its portfolio includes the iCOMPASS KYC Platform, featured in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s PathFinder Programme, and ULTRA™, the world’s first AI-powered compliance operating system for financial institutions. iCOMPASS is dedicated to advancing trusted, technology-enabled governance and enabling financial institutions to operate with confidence across global financial ecosystems.