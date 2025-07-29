Photo 1:



The Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards 2024 concluded successfully.

Members of the jury panel and award presenters of CWISA 2024.

Ir Michael FONG, JP, Director of the Civil Engineering and Development presents the Gold Award to the team from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University for "Renewable Material Coagulant".

Mr Steve TAM, Director of Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited presents the Silver Award to the cross-institutional team (CUHK, HKU, HKUST & PolyU) for "RiceFort".

Ir Dr Stewart WAN, Assistant Director of Training of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction presents the Bronze Award to the team from City University of Hong Kong for "AI-Driven Self-cleaning Air-to-Hydrogen System".

Mr Jason LEUNG, Head of Land & Housing of Our Hong Kong Foundation presents the Best Social Impact Award to the cross-institutional team (CUHK, HKU, HKUST & PolyU) for "RiceFort".

Prof Michael YAM, Head of Department of Building and Real Estate of Hong Kong Polytechnic University presents the Best Sustainable Solution Award to the team from City University of Hong Kong for "AI-Driven Self-cleaning Air-to-Hydrogen System".

Mr Peter LI, Director of Commercial Business of Microsoft (HK) presents the Best Business Potential Award to the cross-institutional team (CityU, HKU& PolyU) for "Generation Alpha Building Emergency System".



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - Organised by("Chun Wo"), the("CWISA") concluded successfully with an award presentation ceremony celebrating a new generation of engineering talent and their innovative solutions.Themed, this year's competition attracted over 40 teams from 18 higher education institutions and universities across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. By using cutting-edge technologies such asto develop engineering solutions forandThe award ceremony was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and academic representatives. A total ofwas presented across the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit Awards. Chun Wo will assist winning teams to execute their innovative ideas by providing appropriate resources or investments.remarks,"It is inspiring to witness the rise of future talents in engineering and innovation from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. By leveraging innovation and technology to address challenges like infrastructure and climate change, the students have shown immense potential. We hope the award-winning students will continue to explore new possibilities and work together to create a better future for society."remarks, "Having served as a judge for two consecutive years, I am deeply impressed by the level of innovation showcased in this year's entries — it not only demonstrates the students' growing ambition in their creations but also reflects the younger generation's spirit of breaking conventions and pioneering new possibilities."Theof CWISA 2024 was presented to a team fromfor their projectwhich uses industrial by-products to develop a low-carbon solidifying agent as a replacement for traditional cement in ground stabilisation. The project achieves more than 80% carbon emission reduction and offers a revolutionary alternative for green construction and land rehabilitation.Thewent to a cross-institutional team from, and. Their projectupcycles discarded rice husks into eco-friendly fibreboards for use in furniture and construction. The project demonstrates high performance, low cost, and recyclability, and also won thefor its green entrepreneurship potential and community value.Thewas awarded to a team fromfor their project, which combines air-to-water extraction, solar photocatalysis, and AI-powered self-cleaning to produce hydrogen with zero carbon emissions and no external water consumption. The solution is especially suitable for arid and remote areas, and also won theIn addition, a joint team from, andwon thefor their project, which features an AIoT-powered fire detection system with high accuracy and low false alarm rates, offering an advanced fire safety solution for older buildings and high-density urban environments.Chun Wo aims to continuously inspire the creativity and sense of social responsibility among young engineers through the CWISA platform. The company will continue working with academia, industry, and government partners to promote the implementation of innovative technologies and nurture more engineering talent with global vision and a commitment to sustainability, contributing to a smarter and greener future.Download High-Resolution Photos HERE Photo Captions:

About Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards

The Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards ("CWISA") is a biennial competition established in 2018 by Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited. It aims to inspire young innovators to develop creative engineering solutions that strengthen urban connectivity and promote sustainable city development. Since its inception, CWISA has attracted over 650 students from more than 20 tertiary institutions and universities across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.



The fourth CWISA is themed "Engineers Overcoming the World's Challenges," motivates students to propose innovative engineering solutions in response to climate action, sustainable cities and communities, and innovative architecture and infrastructure. By leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), students are encouraged to help shape a better future for society and the environment.



The Awards recognise outstanding ideas with Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit Awards. The Gold Award winner will receive a cash prize of HK$100,000, with a total cash prize of approximately HK$200,000 for all winners.



For more information, please visit: www.cwisa.com.







