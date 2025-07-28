HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2024 - From August 7-9, 2025, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2025 - The biggest international F&B exhibition in Vietnam will officially take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) - 799 Nguyen Van Linh, Ho Chi Minh City.Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 has a scaled up to 1,400 booths featuring 1,000 enterprises from 20 countries and territories, opening opportunities for investment promotion and enhancing sustainable trade cooperation.At this exhibition, VINEXAD Company, the organiser, serves as a crucial bridge, connecting domestic and international brands, enabling them to showcase superior, market-competitive products.Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 is projected to host more than 30,000 professional visitors, alongside thousands of attendees to explore and experience.In recent years, rising living standards have led Vietnamese consumers to prioritise self-care and indulgence, promoting strong growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.According to ipos.vn, the revenue of the F&B industry in Vietnam in 2024 reached about VND688.8 trillion, an increase of 16.6 per cent compared to 2023 (equivalent to more than US$25 billion); with an average growth rate of 7-10 per cent/year in the period 2019-2024, F&B emerged as one of the economy's vital sectors.In addition to domestic F&B brands leading the market, foreign businesses also have ample room for expansion in the country, especially as Vietnam's participation in numerous major trade agreements, help to reduce import taxes on food and F&B ingredients.This significantly benefits domestic consumers, offering them opportunity to access quality imported products at reasonable prices, such as drinks sourced from Japan, Korea, Europe, alongside organic foods, confectionery, milk, processed meat and many other products.According to Ipos.vn, Vietnam has the densest F&B market in Southeast Asia (1 store/300 people) with approximately 323,010 stores. A 2024 survey by Coc Coc reveals that, up to 32 per cent of consumers tend to eat at F&B restaurant chains whenever the need arises; notably Gen Z (18-26 years old) accounts for 58 per cent (Vietnam Demographic Report 2024, General Statistics Office).Given this trend, Vietnam is considered a fertile land for the franchise model, contributing to the widespread proliferation of international branded restaurants, food and beverage chains.However, to operate effectively, F&B businesses still have to import a large amount of raw materials such as milk, powder, bottled drinks, high-quality snacks, cheese, cold cuts, etc., requiring domestic distributors to seek international partners to provide high-quality products at reasonable prices.Conversely, foreign businesses wishing to approach the Vietnamese F&B market also need to prioritise cooperation with reputable distributors with strong logistics capabilities.To realise this, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 serves as the ideal platform for domestic and international businesses to connect, fostering long-term cooperation agreements and ensuring mutual benefits.With more than 1,400 booths from 1,000 businesses from 20 countries, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 - held at SECC, Ho Chi Minh City from August 7 to 9, 2025 - will not only bring together renowned industry brands but also serve as a crucial trade bridge, helping Vietnamese businesses to stay abreast of current trends, introduce technology and boost their momentum for future growth.As the main sponsor of the event, Masan Group Corporation proudly stands at the forefront of Vietnam's branded food and beverage industry, as well as high-tech agriculture. With a portfolio of iconic brands such as Chin-su, Omachi, Vinacafé, Nam Ngư, and WinEco, Masan continues to affirm their leadership and commitment to delivering high-quality products to Vietnamese consumers. Driven by a consumer-centric strategy, Masan is dedicated to elevating Vietnamese cuisine to the global stage under the vision "Make Vietnamese foods global foods." At VietFoods & Beverage Event, WinEco (a member of Masan Group) will present a premium selection of organic and clean vegetables, certified by VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards – meeting both domestic and international market needs.In addition, the Beverage Pavilion is sponsored by SABECO, HABECO, SUNTORY PEPSICO VIETNAM, bringing diversity to the Beverage segment.As Vietnam's largest international F&B exhibition, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 cannot miss the presence of famous brands, representing each segment in the industry.In the Beverage segment, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 is a place that brings together creative and sustainable products with healthy beverage lines, drinks from organic ingredients, branded drinks associated with local elements - regional culinary identity, typically: Luong Gia, A & B Vietnam, Basilur, Bartex, Eastroc Vietnam, Lac Quan Vietnam, Luong Quoi, Rita, Risen Food Vietnam, Wonderful and Kingmao.In the Processed Food segment, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 witnessed the rise of clean and safe convenient food, products applying AI and automation in processing, smart packaging products, extending expiry date without using preservatives.This segment has the following brands: Masan, Tan Nhat Huong, Canh Dong Vang, Maspex Group, Gan Brother Foods, TH true food, Fine FT, Siam Organic Food, Dan On, Global Food and Want Want Vietnam. These companies are actively transitioning from 'processing production' to branded production and closed value chains.In the context of the restructuring of the global supply chain, the Vietnam meat and frozen food segment is considered a potential growth market that has not yet been fully exploited.At Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2025, enterprises such as Allanasons, Agroeco, Al-ammar Frozen Foods, Al-sami agro, Cedrob Foods, Fair Exports, I. ahmed & company, Miratorg, Mir-kar, Rustam Foods, Houkubee..., represent the trend of internationalising supply sources, reflecting a strong shift in expanding production scale and enhancing the global presence of frozen food brands.The participation of these companies not only promotes technological innovation in the industry but also creates opportunities for cooperation, improving product quality and diversifying consumption markets.Packaging - Technology - Machinery is considered the backbone of the modern supply chain. Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 will feature brands with breakthroughs in automation, printing technology, smart packaging, helping to reduce costs, increase productivity, ensure food safety and meet export standards, with businesses such as: Yongsung System Vina, H9 International, Hawkins Cookers, Saigon Machinery and Automation, Nam Long Phat, QCM, Song Hiep Loi, Taebang Patec, Totai, Zrp Printing Vietnam, Mutto Vietnam.Not simply a product exhibition, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 is carefully invested by the organizer - VINEXAD Company to turn the event into a comprehensive ecosystem, where businesses, experts and consumers can share knowledge, update technology and connect for cooperation opportunities. The activities at this year's exhibition have a large scale, with unique content and a series of highlights:co-organised with FOOD AND FOODSTUFF ASSOCIATION OF HO CHI MINH CITY: The workshop focuses on advanced solutions in supply chain management such as AI demand forecasting, blockchain traceability, logistics process automation. Speakers are leading experts, representatives of food technology start-ups, helping businesses quickly update practical and feasible application tools.Forum: "" co-organized with Viet Nam News and Law: Focusing on policies and roadmap for implementing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) – one of the mandatory requirements for manufacturing and packaging enterprises from 2025.The forum is an opportunity for enterprises to better understand their legal obligations, and at the same time seek optimal solutions in handling discarded packaging, increasing recycling rates and designing environmentally friendly products.– Culinary arena for young chefs of A-Au Vogu Corp and the Ho Chi Minh City College of Economics and Tourism: A professional playground for students and young chefs to demonstrate their skills in preparing meat dishes, combining traditional and creative elements. The contest is also an opportunity to introduce international standards on ingredients – processing – presentation.Short-term training program for young baristas and bartenders, exploring how to use beer and soft drinks as a foundation for creating new generation cocktails, learning recipes, and combining the art of mixing with modern consumer tastes.Long Hau Industrial Tour: Meetings with companies which are operating in Industrial Zone: Representatives of businesses and senior managers will visit modern food processing factories in Long Hau Industrial Park (Long An), expanding cooperation and investment opportunities.F&B Talk from exhibitors: Bringing the voice of exhibitors closer to customers and investors, sharing business practices - market research. The topic takes place throughout the Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2025 in the form of presentations and product demo.VIP Buyer Program – Connections for commercialisation and investment: A program exclusively for potential customers with outstanding benefits such as: Support for two nights at the hotel for international buyers; Support for air tickets and hotels for large domestic buyers; Arrange 1:1 B2B business appointments according to buyers' needs; Priority reception at the VIP Buyer Lounge; Free attendance at specialised seminars & workshops; Receive VIP gift sets and documents from the Organising Board.In the strong integration flow, Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam 2025 presents a "golden opportunity" for Vietnamese enterprises to reshape the value chain and elevate the standing of the food and beverage industry in both regional and international markets.With featured activities and the presence of thousands of outstanding products in the F&B industry, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2025 solidifies its reputation as Vietnam's largest specialised F&B exhibition. It serves as a vital bridge, enabling businesses to connect, trade, advance technology, innovate thinking, and go further together in the journey of building a modern - sustainable - global Vietnamese food industry.Ms. Đào Thu Hà – Project DirectorPhone: +84 912 000 406Email: [email protected] Website: http://www.foodexvietnam.com Facebook Fanpage: Vietfood & Beverage and ProPack VietnamHashtag: #Vinexad

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.