Brand update brings to life its global purpose and positioning as a unified group of brands

Corporate Brand Evolution. Fresh from introducing the new corporate brand to employees worldwide, Jollibee Group Global President & CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong (left, standing) brought the story behind the evolution to life for more than 270 global and local suppliers—highlighting how the brand reflects the company’s bold ambitions and purpose-driven growth.

JoyMark. Tanmantiong highlights JoyMark, the icon in the company’s new logo that symbolizes momentum, movement, and unity. It is tilted at 8 degrees as a subtle tribute to Jollibee Group’s incorporation year, 1978.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 -The Jollibee Group , one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, has officially launched its evolved corporate brand, marking a major milestone in aligning the company's global growth strategy with its long-standing values and vision.More than a visual update, the new corporate brand embodies the company's purpose of spreading joy through superior taste and underscores its evolution into a modern, purpose-driven global enterprise. The updated identity brings greater consistency across the company's diverse portfolio of 19 brands.At our core, we are here for one reason—spreading joy through superior taste. This purpose drives our innovation, defines our customer promise, and fuels our momentum," said Jollibee Group Global President and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong. "Superior taste is not just what we serve—it's the reason our brands resonate across cultures and markets."While its legal entity name remains to be Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC), Jollibee Group will now be the official corporate name. This brand evolution also includes a reimagined visual identity, updated brand architecture, and a unified naming convention.This initiative is designed to support the company's business, attracting new franchise partners and investors, enhancing connections with talents, and reinforcing the Jollibee Group's credibility as a trusted, values-driven partner."Our purpose is more than an internal compass—it's our strategic advantage," Tanmantiong added. "It unites our people, inspires brand loyalty, and strengthens our connections with communities around the world."The enhanced corporate brand was first introduced to employees and key partners during the company's internal launch, supplier summit, and annual stockholders' meeting. It is now being rolled out externally across global business media platforms and corporate channels."As we scale globally, we're not only expanding our reach—we're shaping a company known not just for business success, but for the joy and quality we bring to people's lives," Tanmantiong said. "This refreshed identity is a powerful expression of who we are and where we're headed."With its reimagined corporate brand, the Jollibee Group reinforces its position as a dynamic, forward-looking company poised for sustained growth and global leadership.Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Jollibee Group

The Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. Its portfolio includes 19 brands with over 9,900 stores across 33 countries.



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.