SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2025 - MQDC, a leading Thai developer, is showcasing its Bangkok luxury homes at Pan Pacific Singapore on 26-27 Julyto meet rising local demand for lifestyle and investment properties in Thailand.MQDC, famed for city landmarks such as ICONSIAM, will present "Whizdom The Forestias" and "Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit" in an exclusive partnership with PropNex International."Whizdom The Forestias" offers condominiums in The Forestias, a new forest district in eastern Bangkok. "Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit" is an upscale residence on Sukhumvit, Bangkok's main artery, with a distinctive multi-generation concept for extended families.Both projects combine strategic locations with the design and construction quality that enable MQDC to offer its unique 30-year warranty. The developer's impeccable standards over its 30 years of achievement are reflected in its collaborations with brands such as Mandarin Oriental, Six Senses, and Waldorf Astoria."We're proud to design and build to a standard that lets us offer our unique and market-leading 30-year warranty," said MQDC CEO Mr. Suttha Ruengchaiphaiboon."Singapore-based buyers will also find the location and amenities that enrich their lifestyle and safeguard their investment.""Whizdom The Forestias" is nestled in green at The Forestias, a gated forest community across 157 acres.Amazing on-site amenities include malls, offices, markets, entertainment venues, and health centres. Designed for ultimate urban well-being, The Forestias offers a prime location in Bangna, Bangkok's fastest-growing eastern district.Bangna's appeal for upscale living includes 9 malls, 8 hospitals, and 17 international schools. The district is conveniently located near the airport, with easy access to the city center. As a gateway to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the satellite zone is growing amid megaprojects and an inflow of foreign investment."Whizdom The Forestias" features 3 move-in-ready towers: Destinia, Mytopia and Petopia. Premium units offer unobstructed canopy views, while lower floors immerse you in the forest, providing a breathtaking backdrop at every moment of the day.Petopia won "Move-in Ready Pet-Friendly Condominium of the Year" at the Baan Lae Suan Pets Awards 2024 with its residences for owners and their fur buddies to live their best lives together.The multitude of special home features includes a pet shower and a wicket door for dogs or cats to enjoy forest views from the balcony whenever they choose. Door seals and cavity walls prevent noise from travelling between rooms and residences.The Forestias forest community offers unmatched well-being through global expertise. Master-planned by the celebrated studio Foster + Partners through its local entity, F&P (Thailand), the neighborhood combines cutting-edge technology with flourishing natural ecosystems for quality of life.Green space covers an anticipated 56% of The Forestias and includes woodland, waterfalls, and tree cover for roads. A natural forest flourishes across 12 acres at the heart of the district.The Forestias has won global recognition as a fresh template for sustainable urban development. The community has LEED Gold and Thailand's TREE Platinum sustainability and features ground-breaking applications of the global WELL Building Standard for well-being.With "Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit", MQDC is also showcasing a pinnacle of inner-city luxury at a prestigious address on Bangkok's most sought-after urban artery. At just 250m from the Ekkamai SkyTrain station on Sukhumvit Road, this 37-storey residence offers upscale living for extended families across every generation from children to older adults.The location is tailor-made for living Bangkok's exceptional lifestyle to the full. On their doorstep, residents enjoy international schools, hospitals, and malls, as well as leisure opportunities and the central business district.The amenities cater to every age group, featuring 4 swimming pools, 3 gardens and a range of special spaces, including dining rooms, beauty rooms and an Onsen, as well as fitness, entertainment, and study areas."Whizdom The Forestias" presents exceptional value with residences starting from THB 7.2 million and extending to THB 46 million, offering diverse options from cozy studios to expansive family homes within Bangkok's premier forest community."Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit" commands premium positioning with residences ranging from THB 11 million to THB 102 million, reflecting its prestigious Sukhumvit address and proximity to Ekkamai BTS.MQDC stands behind its quality with complete confidence. The company's 30-year warranty covers structure, roofing, doors, windows, and core MEP systems, exceeding industry standards by decades.MQDC will exhibit its properties on 26-27 July at Pan Pacific Singapore, Ocean Room 7 (Level 2). Virtual tours, detailed investment projections, and PropNex advisory services will be available at the venue. Advance registration is strongly recommended.Find out more at: www.mqdc.com

