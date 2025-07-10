SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 -Aspire, the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, has announced that it is now officially part of the Amazon Payment Service Provider Program. With this integration, Amazon sellers can now receive payouts from Amazon marketplaces directly into Aspire's local currency accounts on the same day with zero payout fees and foreign exchange charges when receiving in the same currency. By eliminating two of the biggest pain points for global sellers: costly fees and delays, Aspire helps sellers keep more of their hard earned money.While millions of merchants leverage Amazon's global reach, cross border payments remain a major hurdle for them. Cross border sellers often face high FX costs, long wait times to access funds, and limited visibility over their cash flow, all hidden costs that can eat into their margins. The integration directly addresses these challenges, delivering a seamless solution that moves at the speed and scale of modern commerce. With Aspire, Amazon sellers not only enjoy fast, free payouts in their preferred currency, but also benefit from cashback when using Aspire corporate cards to spend on Amazon Ads and other digital platforms."We're proud to be part of the Amazon Payments Service Provider Program, to empower global sellers with the tools they need to grow without friction in an increasingly interconnected global marketplace," said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Aspire. "Sellers should be able to move their money as freely as they move their products. With this integration, they can finally focus on scaling their business, not chasing their earnings."Aspire's participation in the Amazon Payment Service Provider Program reflects its broader mission to simplify financial operations for global ecommerce merchants. With multi-currency business accounts, seamless marketplace payouts, corporate cards and FX optimization, Aspire continues to develop innovative tools that remove inefficiencies in global payments to empower global sellers.To learn more about how to collect Amazon payouts on Aspire, visit https://aspireapp.com/integrations/amazon Hashtag: #Aspire

About Aspire

Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, helping over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account.



Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability.