MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, has launched pilot testing of an artificial intelligence-powered assistant to simplify shopping on its marketplace. The AI chatbot is integrated into the Wildberries mobile app and is currently available to test participants, with plans for its further rollout to all marketplace users.The personal AI assistant helps users navigate the vast assortment on the Wildberries marketplace by generating product recommendations based on queries and comparing similar products to find the best offer. For example, the AI assistant can suggest a gift based on the recipient's gender, age, and interests."We are taking the next step towards a personalized user experience. The AI assistant will not just respond to queries but also help make decisions," said Alexander Sidorov, Head of the ML & Data Science department at Wildberries & Russ. "This is the beginning of the journey towards a full-fledged digital assistant who will know you as well as a personal consultant, helping customers save time."The AI assistant is based on a comprehensive solution that uses Wildberries's proprietary technologies along with open-source models. In the future, the assistant will be trained to suggest products based on image searches, factor in the customer's individual tastes and purchase history, and provide consultations on Wildberries' offers and services.The AI assistant is part of the company's broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence across the entire Wildberries ecosystem. The company has already launched a number of AI-based tools on its marketplace for both customers and sellers, including a smart product search, a neural network for generating product descriptions, and technology that creates images with virtual models to help sellers promote clothing and other items.Wildberries is also automating its warehouse processes, introducing technologies such as robotic arms with suction-cup fingers and AI-powered ground vehicles equipped with machine vision.Hashtag: #Wildberries

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 70,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.

