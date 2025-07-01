(From left to right) Collection Point Managers; Aishah, Puan Rita, Cik Siti

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2025 - In today’s fast-paced world, convenience matters, but so does community. The Self Collection Point shipping option is doing more than just offering buyers a more affordable and flexible delivery option. With over 5,000 collection points nationwide, it’s quietly empowering local residents and micro-businesses by transforming them into essential service hubs.Buyers who choose to self collect their parcels don’t just save more through free shipping with no minimum spend; they also directly support the growth of local entrepreneurs and everyday Malaysians striving for financial independence.Self Collection Point is a delivery option that allows buyers to pick up parcels from nearby collection points at their own convenience. Some of these collection points are hosted by homeowners or small retailers. These hosts, known as Collection Point managers, earn income for each parcel collected at their location. It’s a simple yet powerful way to turn everyday spaces into engines of economic support.Meet Puan Rita, Cik Aishah, and Cik Siti, three inspiring Collection Point managers who are making a difference in their neighbourhoods:A dedicated mother of two, Puan Rita began managing a Self Collection Point from her home in May 2025. Having previously worked at a petrol station that served as a Shopee Self Collection Point, she was no stranger to handling Shopee parcels.Health issues made it difficult for her to continue work, so she looked for a way to continue supporting her family from home. When she came across the Self Collection Point programme for residential areas, she applied immediately. Within two weeks, Puan Rita adapted quickly, managing parcels from home while balancing her household responsibilities.“Being a Collection Point Manager lets me earn from home while still caring for my children and husband. It’s flexible, familiar work, and it feels good knowing my community trusts me,” said Puan Rita.Today, Puan Rita runs a trusted Self Collection Point from her flat, serving neighbours, commuters, and nearby residents. Regulars often message her to arrange convenient pickup times, while others drop by on their way home, making her space a reliable community hub. She currently handles five to ten parcels a day and plans to expand her setup, with hopes of opening a dedicated collection point in the future.Aishah, a school transporter with flexible hours, leads her family’s residential Self Collection Point. It was her sister Amirah who introduced the idea, a simple way to earn extra income. With their parents retired and Aishah having time between school runs, it felt like the perfect fit. After completing the online training, the family set up a routine that works for everyone. Aishah manages most of the parcel pickups, while Amirah and their parents help out whenever she’s on the road. What began as a way to supplement their income has grown into something deeper - a shared family effort that brings them closer.Together, they now earn enough to support their basic household needs. But beyond the earnings, it has given Aishah a role she’s proud of, and the family a reason to come together more meaningfully. They even plan to convert one of their rooms into a dedicated parcel space to make operations more efficient.“It’s not just about the extra income, it’s a way for all of us to spend our time doing something that helps the family. We’re making our days more meaningful, together.” said Amirah.In Kelantan, Cik Siti, a second-generation baker, had long been running her kuih business from home. But when she opened a small shop beside her house and became a Self Collection Point, things began to shift for the better.Foot traffic surged as more people dropped by to collect parcels. Many discovered her frozen kuih along the way, and sales soon jumped by 50 percent. To keep up with the growth, she expanded her team from five to seven staff and extended her hours into the night.“Before this, only about half the community knew my shop existed,” she said. “Now, people come for parcels and stay for the kuih.”Cik Siti keeps her Self Collection earnings as a separate savings fund, set aside for emergencies or a long-awaited vacation. “I never expected it,” Cik Siti shared. “Becoming a Collection Point manager didn’t just bring more customers. It helped me grow my brand and income in ways I couldn’t imagine. Alhamdulillah, it’s all.”Whether it's supporting a mother’s household income, encouraging families to come together, or boosting local micro-businesses, every self collection order supports the Malaysian community.Starting 9 June 2025, buyers can enjoy free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend by selecting delivery to the nearest Self Collection Point. It’s a simple choice that helps buyers enjoypurchases while also giving back to the local community.Start using Self Collection today: https://shopee.com.my/m/free-shipping-deals Hashtag: #ShopeeMY

