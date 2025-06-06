Inviting the World to Explore Hainan, Overseas Tour Operators Hainan Tour 2025 Will Kick Off Soon

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2025 - At this pivotal moment when Hainan steadily advances its special customs operations and turns itself into an international tourism and consumption destination, the Overseas Tour Operators Hainan Tour 2025, jointly organized by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, the People's Government of Sanya City, and China Tourism Group Travel Service Co., Ltd., will grandly open in the picturesque city of Sanya from June 7th to 10th, 2025.The successful hosting of the inaugural Overseas Tour Operators Hainan Tour 2024 garnered high recognition and widespread acclaim from both domestic and international tourism sectors. Now, the second edition, themed, is set to begin. We sincerely invite tour operators from around the globe to join us in charting the future of Hainan's tourism development.This event not only aims to showcase Hainan's scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritages, and high-quality tourism services but also deepen international tourism cooperation and enhance its global reputation as a premier travel destination. A total of 450 distinguished tour operators from around the world have been invited, along with prominent figures from international tourism organizations and domestic industry associations, as well as representatives from airlines, hotel groups, cruise companies, and media outlets—making this an event of unprecedented scale. Together, they will witness Hainan's transformation into an international tourism and consumption destination, explore new opportunities for inbound tourism development, and drive Hainan's tourism industry toward greater internationalization.TheTourism Promotional Event to be held on the evening of June 7th, will feature an immersive themed performance and a promotional banquet, offering guests the chance to savor Hainan's cuisine while experiencing its cultural charm. There will be a dazzling array of artistic and intangible cultural heritage performances on site, showcasing Hainan's profound cultural legacy. The event will also introduce key information about Hainan's direct inbound flight routes and the 59-country visa-free entry policy, providing global travelers with more convenient travel options and demonstrating Hainan's openness and inclusiveness.On the opening day, June 8, the organizers will bring together guests from the tourism and cultural sectors through a series of promotional activities and parallel dialogues focused on Hainan tourism. These sessions will offer industry professionals in Hainan the latest policy updates and market insights, helping tour operators better understand how Hainan compares to other world-famous island destinations and explore the province's new measures for boosting inbound tourism. More than just an exchange of ideas, the event is set to spark new thinking and fresh perspectives for the global tourism industry—demonstrating Hainan's strategic vision and forward-thinking approach to tourism development.During the event, a one-on-one negotiation area will be set up to facilitate face-to-face exchanges and cooperation between overseas tour operators and Hainan's various cities and counties, along with their scenic spots, hotels, travel agencies, and other tourism-related enterprises. This session will promote and showcase local tourism cultures, intangible cultural heritages, tourism products, specialties, and cultural and creative products. It aims to foster deeper cooperation between Chinese and international tour operators, expedite the internationalization of Hainan's tourism industry, and contribute to the further expansion and upgrading of Hainan's tourism market.To maximize the event's visibility and impact, the organizers will conduct omnimedia coverage, including traditional mainstream media, new media, and OTA platforms, during the pre-heating, ongoing, and extension periods. Through thoughtfully curated site visits, the event's highlights and key features will be shared with global audiences, further enhancing Hainan's international reputation and influence and showcasing its appeal as a world-class Free Trade Port.The Overseas Tour Operators Hainan Tour 2025 is not just a major event for the tourism industry—it's also a chance for Hainan to engage in in-depth dialogue with the world. Let's look forward to this grand occasion and start witnessing the new chapter in Hainan's tourism landscape today!Hashtag: #HAINAN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.