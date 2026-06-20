KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament will begin on Monday, with several key bills set to take centre stage, including the re-tabling of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, which seeks to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years.

The sitting, which runs until July 16, is also scheduled to include the re-tabling of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 2) 2026, which proposes to separate the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor.

Both Bills were previously tabled during the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament.

However, the bill on the Prime Minister’s term limit did not secure a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat, while the Bill seeking to separate the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor has been referred to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for further scrutiny.

Attention is also expected to turn to the Cybercrime Bill 2026, as well as the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment) Bill, which is scheduled to be tabled on the first day of the session and debated the following day.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the proposed amendments, covering 11 areas and 42 clauses, are aimed at addressing illegal racing activities, which continue to pose a serious threat to road user safety.

“The amendments also include tougher measures to curb the activities of ‘tonto’ syndicates, as well as efforts to strengthen enforcement mechanisms to enhance road safety and ensure more effective compliance with the law,” he said recently.

The 16-day sitting is also expected to focus on discussions on various issues, particularly the impact of the global energy supply crisis on Malaysia following the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has affected international energy supply chains.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has reminded all MPs to discharge their responsibilities as people’s representatives and to conduct proceedings through orderly and mature debate in accordance with the Standing Orders, despite the current political dynamics.

He said both government and opposition MPs must carry out their respective roles by focusing on issues of public and national interest, while ensuring high-quality debates to strengthen democracy and contribute to better policy formulation.

“The Dewan Rakyat is the highest legislative institution in the country. Every debate should be based on facts, data and constructive proposals, and not influenced by sentiment or polemics that do not lead to solutions.

“The people expect their elected representatives to address issues of cost of living, education, health, the economy, job opportunities and community well-being in a serious and responsible manner,” he told Bernama.

Commenting on the Johor State Election, which is being held concurrently with the Dewan Rakyat session, Johari reminded MPs to give full commitment to parliamentary attendance and not to misuse the House for political purposes.

He stressed that despite their various political commitments outside the Dewan Rakyat, MPs’ attendance and participation in the sitting remain a key responsibility that must not be neglected.

“I believe every MP understands the responsibility and trust placed upon them by the people. The Dewan Rakyat is where policies, laws and issues of national interest are discussed.

“Therefore, I hope all Ahli Yang Berhormat (MPs) can give due commitment to the sitting and make full use of the sitting to express their views responsibly and in accordance with the Standing Orders,” he said.

In addition to the Dewan Rakyat sitting, the Dewan Negara will also commence a 10-day sitting from July 20 to August 4. — Bernama