NANJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 - As the era of AI computing power unfolds, CEEG Transformer CO., Ltd introduces a game-changing solution in Southeast Asia's dynamic data center market: the BIFANG 2.0 - IDC Intelligent Integrated Power Module. Designed to meet the demands of modern data centers, BIFANG 2.0 redefines efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. BIFANG 2.0 features an ultra-integrated design that seamlessly combines 10kV power distribution, transformers, UPS (uninterruptible power supply), and smart monitoring into a single compact unit. This innovative design reduces floor space by 30%, making it an ideal solution for Southeast Asian data centers facing space constraints.Equipped with Level 1 amorphous alloy transformers, BIFANG 2.0 cuts no-load losses by 60–80%, significantly reducing construction and energy costs. In fact, compared to traditional solutions, BIFANG 2.0 can lower costs by up to 30%, helping enterprises achieve faster return on investment (ROI). Additionally, its advanced technology enables a 2500kVA system to save over 11,000 kWh of electricity annually, positioning it as an eco-friendly choice aligned with sustainability goals.With seamless power switching capabilities, BIFANG 2.0 ensures 100% uptime, minimizing the risk of costly downtime and data loss. Whether powering small business servers or large-scale enterprise data centers, BIFANG 2.0 reliably supports smooth operations around the clock. Thanks to its pre-fabricated unit design, deployment takes just one week, reducing on-site work by 40%.CEEG provides a 1-year free remote monitoring and alert service to ensure enterprises stay informed about their BIFANG 2.0 system's status. Flexible financing options are also available to adapt to diverse budgets and business needs.With a mature service system and 400,000+ products operating stably worldwide, CEEG has established a strong presence in Southeast Asia , including benchmark projects such as the Indonesia SDE Mine Underground Mining Project, Thailand General Rubber Expansion Project, and Potash International Laos Potash Fertilizer Project, etc.Don't miss the opportunity to revolutionize data center with CEEG BIFANG 2.0. Contact CEEG today to learn more about how this product can benefit your business.Hashtag: #CEEG

