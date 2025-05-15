Trial conducted in cooperation with Kapsch TrafficCom

Future use cases include school zone warnings, road works warnings

Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - EQS Newswire - 15 May 2025 – Main Roads Western Australia and Kapsch TrafficCom have successfully conducted a trial of connected vehicle technology on roads in Western Australia.Tested on roads in Perth in early February, the trial successfully demonstrated that both the technology called C-ITS (Co-operative intelligent transport systems) and the road infrastructure of Western Australia are ready for a wide-spread deployment of the technology that is set to make Australian roads safer and more efficient.Mehdi Langroudi, Executive Director Network Operations, Main Roads Western Australia, comments: "."The purpose of the trial was to show that Western Australia is well-prepared for the future of mobility, and that the technology can be deployed effectively along the 128,000km of roads across the region, in alignment with national plans for connected vehicles and increased road safety.," explains Daniel Vazquez, EVP APAC at Kapsch TrafficCom. "."The technology can be used to deliver critical information to drivers directly into their vehicles or onto their smartphones, allowing a more direct and immediate way of providing safety-relevant alerts to drivers, for example about changing weather conditions, vulnerable road user warnings or obstacles on the road.Globally, countries like Germany, Ireland and the US are investing heavily in the technology, with Germany currently rolling out road works warnings across 13,000km of highways, with further use cases to come.More information:is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million.Hashtag: #KapschTrafficComAG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.