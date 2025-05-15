Through its dual access to TradFi and Web3 and high-limit flexibility, DeCard gives consumers and businesses smarter ways to tap into what they have while managing their cashflow

DCS and Visa launch DeCard Visa card — a micro credit card that supports both fiat and digital asset top-ups.



From left: George Jiang, Chief Product Officer, DCS; Dr. Cyrus Tong, Chief Compliance Officer, DCS; Lionel Lee, MD, Consumer Cards, DCS; Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies, Visa Asia Pacific; Adeline Kim, Visa Country Manager, Singapore & Brunei; Cheng Haoran, Chief Operating Officer, DCS; Elsa Qiu, Chief Commercial Officer, DCS; Dayna Leng, Chief Marketing Officer, DCS; Kerri Teo, Visa, Head of Sellers & Fintechs, Singapore & Brunei.

Top-up via SGD transfers or select digital assets (via licensed partners)

High flexible spending and top-up limit

Competitive single conversion cost from digital assets to SGD, eliminating additional FX fees for local spending

Over 50% savings on FX transaction fees compared to typical industry rates*

No annual fees

ATM withdrawal fee capped at SGD5 or 1% (whichever is lower)

Cash withdrawals are available at ATMs worldwide (except Singapore)

Compatible with Google Pay and Apple Pay

Issued by DCS, a MAS-regulated financial institution under the Banking Act

DCS Card Centre

DCS Card Centre, a subsidiary of DCS Fintech Holdings, is a leading transformative financial institution, rapidly advancing its fintech capabilities. We envision a world where users everywhere can easily and confidently access funds and assets to meet their daily needs and life moments, while embracing a responsible digital lifestyle. Our mission is to reinvent the global financial infrastructure, making payments inclusive and ubiquitous for everyone.



With over 50 years of banking heritage, DCS is a MAS-regulated card issuer operating under the Banking Act and the pioneer of cashless payments in Singapore as Diners Club Singapore. Building on a regulatory-first foundation, we are setting new standards in digital commerce, including bridging traditional (TradFi) and Web3 ecosystems. DCS is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative, secure, and trusted borderless digital payment solutions through a safe, compliant, scalable, and interconnected financial platform for consumers and businesses alike.



Learn more at www.dcscc.com



