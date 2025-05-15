GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2025 - The market size of new energy vehicles in China is expanding, and automakers are constantly carrying out innovative reforms.In the first four months of 2025, China's automobile production and sales both surpassed 10 million units for the first time, according to data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).A report from the Passenger Car Market Joint Branch of the China Automobile Dealers Association pointed out that in April, China's export volume of new energy passenger vehicles reached 189,000 units, increasing by 44.2 percent year-on-year and 31.6 percent month-on-month, accounting for 44.6 percent of the total passenger vehicle exports, up by 14 percentage points compared with the same period last year.Under this trend, Chinese automakers, such as GAC Group, have increased their investment in research and development, especially by constantly innovating in the field of design to meet the needs of young consumers.Chen Ping-chun, an exterior designer of GAC, introduced that in the current electric vehicle industry chain, automotive designers play the role of "magicians," aiming to turn an attractive pattern into a product. Besides retaining creativity, it also needs to comply with the norms of the automotive industry.Chen Ping-chun introduced that the vehicle appearance he made at that time was the first new energy vehicle with gull-wing doors among the self-owned brands of Chinese automakers. Due to its fashionable body lines, it received a lot of praise.Chen Ping-chun was born in Taiwan and later went to work in Guangdong Province. He said that while living on the Chinese mainland, he found that the most common vehicles he saw on the roads were new energy vehicles. In terms of autonomous driving, some Chinese automakers represented by GAC have already taken the leading position internationally, said Chen.Hashtag: #ChinaNewsService

