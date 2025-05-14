(From left) Mr. Mikael Jaeraas, Senior Director – Retail and Hong Kong Business Operation, and Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director – Hong Kong Business Operation, at the launch event of NET•WORK, showcasing its key features.

NET•WORK represents the connection, a hub for businesses to grow, and for people to connect and be inspired

NET•WORK’s versatile, well-appointed venues provide the perfect setting to forge connections and showcase businesses

One membership, dual access : Privileges across NET•WORK (Hong Kong) and HANGOUT (mainland China)

: Privileges across NET•WORK (Hong Kong) and HANGOUT (mainland China) Exclusive leasing offers for offices, retail spaces, and serviced apartments within Hang Lung's Hong Kong and Mainland properties

for offices, retail spaces, and serviced apartments within Hang Lung's Hong Kong and Mainland properties hello program benefits: Members can enjoy exclusive dining experiences at Michelin-starred restaurants within our Central portfolio, earning hello points redeemable for premium rewards through the hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program.

All workstations are equipped with ergonomic chairs and height-adjustable desks featuring USB-C monitor compatibility





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung") is pleased to announce the launch of NET•WORK, a premier coworking space in the heart of Central, Hong Kong. As Hong Kong continues to strengthen its status as an international financial center, NET•WORK's vibrant and flexible office spaces have attracted financial institutions, professional services firms, and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) companies, achieving 70% occupancy during the soft-launch period.Mr. Herman Chui, Senior Director – Office, Hotel & Residence of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Hang Lung Properties creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. NET•WORK was created to connect people and business communities, serving as a space where work and life will find the ultimate balance. Strategically located within Central's iconic Standard Chartered Bank Building, NET•WORK embodies our vision is to become a premium and leading flexible business solution provider. From eco-friendly building materials and energy saving facilities to air quality management and control, NET•WORK sets itself apart with its full commitment to sustainability and supporting our community. NET•WORK provides professional 'turn-key' solutions in which the hassle of fitting out no longer exists. While market challenges persist, Hong Kong has a key role to play, not only as an integral part of the Greater Bay Area, but also as Asia's premier financial hub. NET•WORK's achievement of strong occupancy within months since its soft launch validates the market demand for centrally located, quality and flexible business solutions. Building on the success of HANGOUT, the Company's branded multifunctional workspace in mainland China, we expect our flexible business solutions to generate even more cross-border opportunities going forward."The name NET•WORK represents the connection, a hub for businesses to grow, and for people to connect and be inspired. Ergonomically designed and tastefully decorated, the 13,000-square-foot NET•WORK offers bespoke, functional and sophisticated spaces ideal for fast growing enterprises, entrepreneurs, and client meetings. It features dedicated private offices and dynamic shared spaces, including 27 private offices, 212 workstations, and professional conference facilities. The space has already established itself as a nexus for high-value business connections, having hosted multiple networking events.Members of NET•WORK can enjoy unparalleled benefits within the Hang Lung portfolio, which comprises offices and retail spaces across the border:With NET•WORK, Hang Lung reaffirms its commitment to redefining workplace innovation, strengthening Hong Kong's position as Asia's premier commercial hub and setting a new benchmark for corporate excellence.Hashtag: #HangLung

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the “66” brand, the company’s Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the “Pulse of the City”. Hang Lung Properties is also recognized for leading the way in enhancing sustainability initiatives in the real estate industry, all the while pursuing sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.



