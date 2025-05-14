[email protected]

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Bower as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 June 2025.Mr. Bower brings a wealth of experience in strategic financial management, capital raising and corporate governance. Since joining Gorilla as Interim CFO in September 2024 , he has played a pivotal role in restructuring the Company's finance department, streamlining operations, and enhancing Gorilla's financial oversight and internal controls. Under Bruce's leadership, the Company has achieved full compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) and resolved any previously disclosed material weaknesses, while continuing to secure significant partnerships."Bruce has been instrumental in driving Gorilla's financial strategy during a transformative period. We successfully navigated a complex landscape, optimised capital structures that drove profitability in key growth areas and accelerated our position in the market as a global innovator of AI solutions in smart infrastructure, energy and security," said Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology Group. "Under Bruce's leadership, we have successfully enhanced our financial reporting and governance frameworks, reinforcing our commitment to the highest standards of corporate integrity.""I am proud to continue the important mission that Gorilla has set forth," said Mr. Bower. "While we have made great progress as a team, I have more conviction than ever that our greatest opportunity lies ahead. I look forward to continuing to deliver on our growth plans as we collectively work to achieve Gorilla's innovative vision of the future."Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

