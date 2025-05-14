Exploring the Risks and Opportunities of AI Applications in Cybersecurity

Chenhong Mu, Deputy Director of Information Centre, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR (fifth from the right, front row), Ir Tony Wong, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy, Digital Policy Office (fourth from the left, front row), Dr Rocky Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport (fifth from the left, front row), Prof Cao Jiannong, Vice President, Hong Kong Cybersecurity Professional Association (third from the left, front row), and other guests jointly officiated the opening of the “AI x Cybersecurity Forum”.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2025 - Co-organised by Cyberport and the Hong Kong Cybersecurity Professionals Association, the "AI x Cybersecurity Forum" took place today at Cyberport. Under the theme "Navigate the Future of AI-Powered Cybersecurity," the forum brought together over 400 government representatives, cybersecurity experts, leaders from academia and the technology industry to discuss the challenges that Artificial Intelligence (AI) poses to cybersecurity, regulatory policies, and data protection, as well as how AI-driven cybersecurity measures can more effectively combat emerging cyber threats.Ir Tony Wong, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy, Digital Policy Office, stated, "Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving. As we embrace the broader landscape of technological development, it is essential to integrate cybersecurity with innovative technologies to address the challenges of this new era. The government is committed to promoting the application of AI while strengthening governance. Through the 'Ethical Artificial Intelligence Framework' and the recently announced 'Guidelines for Generative Artificial Intelligence Technology and Applications in Hong Kong', we provide practical guidance for developers and users, aiming to balance innovation, application, and responsibility in AI. We look forward to collaborating with various sectors to develop and apply AI technology in a safe and responsible manner, fostering the widespread advancement of AI in Hong Kong."Dr Rocky Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport, stated, "As the digital era rapidly advances, cybersecurity challenges are growing increasingly severe. While the widespread adoption of AI introduces new cyber threats, it also enhances our defensive capabilities. As Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is committed to advancing cybersecurity development. By nurturing cybersecurity start-ups and collaborating with various sectors to launch different activities and training programmes, we aim to raise cybersecurity awareness among businesses and individuals. At the same time, we are bringing together leading technology security companies from the Mainland and overseas to promote relevant technological innovation and facilitate technical exchanges, all with the goal of building a comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem. Moving forward, we will continue partnering with industry leaders to harness AI for cybersecurity solutions, building a safer and smarter Hong Kong."The forum featured insights from several leaders across various sectors, including Prof Li Hui, Emeritus Professor, Peking University, Adjunct Professor, Fuyao University of Science and Technology, Raymond Lam, Chief Superintendent of Police, Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau, Hong Kong Police Force, and Prof Wang Cong, Professor and Head, Department of Computer Science, City University of Hong Kong. They discussed the latest challenges and developments in cyber defence and attack. Prof Li Hui shared his views on cybersecurity and the challenges of developing large AI models. Meanwhile, Raymond Lam pointed out that the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau is currently using AI to analyse the authenticity of images and videos generated by deepfake technology, which also serve as evidence in police investigations. The bureau also collaborates with research experts and employs a government-business-academia-research ecosystem to combat cybercrime and strengthen cyber defence capabilities.The forum featured multiple panel discussions on how governments and institutions can improve cybersecurity policies in light of the growing prevalence of AI applications, how the banking and healthcare sectors can balance security with innovation, and how to leverage AI to enhance information protection. One notable discussion, moderated by Stanley Wong, Chief Information Security Officer at Cyberport, focused on "AI Against AI". In this session, technology leaders examined innovation solutions, such as AI threat models, to prevent and mitigate emerging cyber attacks driven by AI, thereby protecting company assets. Another panel moderated by Dr Crystal Fok, Director of AI Application at Cyberport, brought together cybersecurity experts from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, and the Digital Policy Office to explore how to leverage AI to enhance information protection. They emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to foster a balance between innovation and governance. The discussions also explored how stakeholders can build more resilient digital governance frameworks through comprehensive security concepts, enhanced education, and risk management.As Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is committed to building a robust and secure AI ecosystem. Following its first collaboration with international organisations in February to host the "AI Safety, Trust, and Responsibility" Forum, which promoted the joint effort to build a trustworthy and responsible AI ecosystem, this forum once again demonstrated Cyberport's commitment to advancing secure and trustworthy AI development. Notably, Cyberport has achieved significant milestones in building the AI ecosystem, including the launch of Hong Kong's largest Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Centre (AISC) last year, and the establishment of the AI Lab as a platform for technology demonstrations, and commercial applications, fully supporting AI start-ups from R&D to market entry. Currently, Cyberport brings together around 400 AI and data science start-ups, attracted several leading AI enterprises, and has facilitated collaborations with major tech firms. By leveraging their expertise in computing power development, large model construction, algorithms, data science, and industry applications, Cyberport supports innovation, research, and application across various segments of the AI ecosystem, driving industrial development and helping position Hong Kong as an international hub for the AI industry.

