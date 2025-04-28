HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - In early 2025, Aice, a leading ice cream brand in Southeast Asia, attracted significant attention from global investors following a new round of investment from major shareholders, including China Mengniu Dairy Group – its controlling shareholder. This capital injection is widely viewed as providing both financial and strategic support for Aice's rapid expansion across Southeast Asia and other new international markets.Since its overseas launch in 2015, Aice has rapidly established itself as a pioneer in Southeast Asia's ice cream industry. With annual revenues exceeding RMB3 billion, Aice now holds the leading market share in Indonesia, ranks second in the Philippines, and continues to strengthen its position in Vietnam.Aice's success is rooted in its precise regional market strategy. Following extensive market research, Aice identified Indonesia as its initial overseas market, targeting local demand for affordable, high-quality products. To address cross-border logistics challenges and offer its products at competitive prices, Aice established three local factories to ensure it can flexibly and rapidly adapt to local market preferences, optimize costs, and build a robust local distribution network.Within just three years of entering Indonesia, Aice's annual sales soared from RMB20 million to RMB1.2 billion. The Company has since expanded successfully into the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Timor-Leste, making it one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing companies and a benchmark for Chinese F&B brands going global. In 2024, its factory in the Philippines officially began operations, further enhancing its regional manufacturing footprint and enabling broader distribution across Southeast Asian and beyond.Aice has established strong competitive barriers and captured consumer mindshare through innovation in product development, distribution channels, and marketing.Guided by its philosophy of delivering "healthy, innovative, quality products with value," Aice conducts in-depth research into consumer habits and local dietary preferences, driving continuous innovation in product formats and flavours. Each year, it has launched multiple best-selling products, generating sales of over RMB100 million. Upon initial launch in Indonesia, Aice strategically focused on small and medium-sized retailers, providing free ice cabinets to communities in more than 100 cities. This approach secured extensive retail coverage of its products, activated previously untapped market demand, and differentiating Aice from international competitors, resulting in rapid market share gains. Through storefront branding and sponsorships of major sporting events, Aice consistently increased brand awareness and visibility throughout the region.Following this round of financing, Aice plans to deepen its presence in existing Southeast Asian markets, further strengthening its supply chain and brand competitiveness, while actively expanding into new international markets.As a key pillar of Mengniu's "One Core, Two Wings" strategy, Aice has served as Mengniu's strategic bridgehead in Southeast Asia, achieving significant milestones. This investment from Mengniu underscores its strong confidence in Aice's in international growth potential and reflects its commitment to supporting it with additional resources and capital.According to industry sources, while maintaining robust organic growth, Aice recently engaged with global investors to diversify its funding channels and accelerate its international expansion. Backed by a proven overseas track record and new capital, Aice is poised for a new phase of accelerated growth, leveraging Southeast Asia as a strategic steppingstone to broader international opportunities.Hashtag: #Aice

