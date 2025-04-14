Hong Kong Students Pave the Future for Various Industries with AI

After an 8-month innovation journey, with the record-breaking number of participating teams tripled compared to last year, the University of Hong Kong, Queen Elizabeth School Old Students' Association Tong Kwok Wah Secondary School, and Tai Po Old Market Public School have been crowned champions, while Diocesan Girls' School received the award for Most Active Participating School

Yiyin Zhao, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics H.K. Company, Limited, hopes to provide creative solutions for various industries through AI in collaboration with students.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2024-25 has concluded, marking a successful end to an 8-month innovation journey, with record-breaking participation which tripled the number of teams compared to previous years.

Tertiary Category

Champion

The University of Hong Kong – iWalk

1st Runner-up

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tuen Mun) – Shoresweeper AI 2nd Runner-up

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Shatin) – ScentSafe

Merit Award (3 teams)

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – OutfitSage



The University of Hong Kong – SCOLIOTRACK



Youth College (Kowloon Bay) – VoiceNavigator

Secondary Category

Champion

Queen Elizabeth School Old Students' Association Tong Kwok Wah Secondary School – Wellness Link

1st Runner-up

St. Stephen's Girls' College – iCare

2nd Runner-up

Youth College (International) – The Road-Twins

Merit Award (3 teams)

Man Kwan Pak Kau College – EcoSense Bin



St. Teresa Secondary School – BACKUP I



Ying Wa College – Cozy Dreams

Primary Category

Champion

Tai Po Old Market Public School – Feast-A-Tongue

1st Runner-up

Ying Wa Primary School – AI Aqua Guardian

2nd Runner-up

Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) – AI Foodie Pal

Merit Award (3 teams)

Canossa School (Hong Kong) – Elderly Care Companion



E.L.C.H.K Kwai Shing Lutheran Primary School – Citizen App



Methodist School – Smart Safety Helmet

The Most Active Participating School Award

Diocesan Girls' School



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2025 - Samsung Solve for Tomorrow inter-school technology competition, organized by global technology leader Samsung Electronics, aims to unite the creativity and enthusiasm of young people worldwide to address local social issues and challenges. The competition is currently held in 65 countries and regions globally. This year, Samsung Electronics Hong Kong has incorporated AI into the competition, themed, calling on students across Hong Kong to leverage AI and other innovative technologies to bring breakthroughs to various industries.The competition started from September 2024 to April 2025, co-organized by the Association of Information Technology Education Leaders (AiTLE), and fully supported by the Hong Kong SAR Government's Education Bureau’s "Business-School Partnership Programme" and Hong Kong Education City. The number of participating teams tripled compared to last year, attracting nearly 500 teams from 180 tertiary institutions, primary and secondary schools, for contributing innovative ideas to various industries.Yiyin Zhao, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics H.K. Company, Limited stated: "As a leader in technology, we are committed to nurturing technology talents. Hong Kong has been actively developing its AI industry in recent years, launching a series of related policies and planning to establish the Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute to promote AI innovation and cultivate local AI talents. This aligns perfectly with Samsung's vision of 'AI for All'. We have always aimed to provide meaningful benefits to our users through cutting-edge technologies, like AI, and innovative products. This year, we added an AI element into Solve for Tomorrow, hoping to collaborate with the education sector to co-develop creative solutions for various industries in Hong Kong. Additionally, we are providing a series of workshops to equip students with necessary future-proof skill sets and carve out their future paths."She continued, "In addition to the prizes and Samsung products awarded to the winning teams, we are also offering Samsung internship opportunities this year and echoing to the Education Bureau's Business-School Partnership Programme' by providing work experience to the students, and further fulfilling our commitment to nurturing future talent."Samsung Solve for Tomorrow aims to provide students with not only substantial prizes, but also the opportunity to learn new skills and enhance themselves to become future leaders in the rapidly changing world. Over a hundred of participating teams successfully advanced to the semi-final round after submitting their creative proposal in the first phase. They participated in a series of workshops about AI and Design Thinking, receiving guidance from industry experts and mentors to refine their creative works. At last, judges selected the top three teams from each category, with a total of nine teams advancing to the finals.Tertiary Category Champion – "iWalk", developed by the University of Hong Kong team, is a solution designed to protect children's foot health through both soft and hard technology. It uses smart insoles to collect walking data, providing personalized exercise recommendations and creating custom-made insoles. Additionally, it can be paired with an app to monitor foot health data, allowing for early detection and intervention of foot and posture issues.Secondary Category Champion – “Wellness Link”, invented by the team from Queen Elizabeth School Old Students' Association Tong Kwok Wah Secondary School. Consist of a smart bend and mobile app, integrated with the AI assistant "Ah Lok," aiming to enhance the health and quality of life for seniors. Its features include 24/7 AI companionship, psychological assessments, medical and emergency guidelines, technology education, and information about community activities.Primary Category Champion – Feast-A-Tongue app, created by the Tai Po Old Market Public School team, uses AI to assess a patient's health condition through tongue diagnosis and provides dietary recommendations. Users simply need to take a photo of their tongue to receive suitable herbal teas, wellness soups, and recipes.Download HD images and award-winning team information Hashtag: #Samsung

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is an annual competition that brings together the creativity and passion for new technologies of young people around the world, to solve social problems in local communities. In 2013, Samsung introduced this meaningful event to Hong Kong and inspired tens of thousands of students to come up with innovative solutions that address social issues in Hong Kong. Samsung is promoting the new educational philosophy of STEM. Besides encouraging Hong Kong students to increase their knowledge of STREAM – Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics – Samsung hopes that they can develop empathy and sense of responsibility and apply their STREAM knowledge to contribute to society. Through the competition, Samsung hopes to cultivate thought leaders of tomorrow, equipping them with both technological knowledge and the sense of responsibility of a global citizen.



To learn more about Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/hk_en/offer/solvefortomorrow2024/



About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

