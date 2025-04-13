10+ conceptual inventions from student teams of primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong were exhibited for the first time at the top international exhibition

Alice Lai, Vice Chairman of HKEA and Project Convenor of HKII (Middle) and co-founders of exhibited startups - ec-heat and Elleon Biotech

Smart City: Hong Kong Centre for Logistics Robotics developed the Tumbler Inspection Ball (TIB) Robot, an innovative product for underground sewage tunnel inspections. It can collect interior information in harsh environments over long distances. It overcomes the challenges of inspecting confined underground spaces while capturing clear 360-degree high-definition videos.



Inspired by Tumbler, TIB can avoid capsizing by moving through the water flow. It incorporates advanced multi-sensor fusion techniques and AI while providing high-quality video. TIB can inspect sewage drainage tunnels and decked rainwater ditches, check stability of the nullah and waterside embankment, and survey on the river ecosystem and hydrology state

Smart Finance: Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre (FLAIR) developed the WISIO, a groundbreaking no-code online solution for



training, serving, and deploying various industry focused AI vision models, lowering the entry barrier of vision inspection project.



WISIO offers one-click data integration, auto-labelling, intuitive model management, and real-time analytics, empowering users with no domain knowledge to simplify their workflows, increase productivity, and unlock new insights and business values from AI-driven applications.

Health Technologies and Medicine: Focusing on developing immunoassay technology, Elleon Biotech developed PhenoDot the next generation of immunoassay product. It enables simultaneous detection of both cell surface and secretion markers in a single assay for faster, cheaper, and more accurate phenotyping.



Future applications of PhenoDot include drug binding evaluation and development, cell selection for cloning, antibody generation, and immunotherapy, and diagnostic applications such as cancer marker detection.

Smart Transportation: Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre's E-lock helps to reduce duplicate inspection on the same shipment by both Customs authorities at the boundaries, streamlining the clearance process.



E-lock has been deployed in 78 clearance points in Guangdong, Hunan, Fujian province and Macao of the Mainland China. Together with the 13 clearance points in Hong Kong, the Scheme provides the trade with over 1000 routes for conveying transhipment cargo across the boundaries.

Smart Industry: BioLogiQ, a global provider of innovative plant-based material solutions, invented plant-based & sustainable materials and products. These products are expected to reduce the accumulation of plastic pollution in oceans and on the planet, carbon footprint and micro-plastics in the environment. Consumers don't have to compromise on product experience for sustainability.

Y - Youth (Below 18 years old): A student team of St. Paul's Co-Educational College Primary School proposed X-Chair, a conceptual explorer chair.



X-Chair is a high-tech wheelchair integrating AI navigation, all-terrain adaptability, and eco-friendly energy, enabling users to move freely in cities, outdoor environments, and extreme terrains. With an intelligent suspension and track wheel system, gyroscopes and AI algorithms to ensure stability, X-Chair can move over stairs, grass, and snow smoothly.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 April 2025 - The Hong Kong Innovation and Invention(HKII), a project organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA), presented over 60 innovations by around 30 local innovation and technology companies and student teams of primary and secondary schools at the 50th Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions(IEIG), from April 9 to 13 Central European Time.The "Hong Kong Innovation and Invention Exhibition" exhibition area is located at Booth A57 in Hall 1, covering 80 square meters. Organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association(HKEA) and sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission, the project aims to provide the local innovation and technology industry free international exchange opportunities, bring Hong Kong innovation and technology products onto the top global exhibition, connect to multinational businesses and users, and tell good stories about Hong Kong's innovation and technology to the world.The "Hong Kong Innovation and Invention Exhibition" presents Hong Kong innovations and inventions covering six categories: Smart City, Smart Finance, Health Technologies and Medicine, Smart Transportation and Smart Industry, and a newly added Youth class for young inventors below 18 years old. Innovation and technology products on display include:"2025 marks the 70th anniversary of the HKEA, and the second year to host the HKII project", said. " For decades, Hong Kong has benefited from a robust I&T ecosystem. However, one of the challenges is the limited stage to showcase innovations to the global business community. Through organising HKII, we are committed to raising the international profile of Hong Kong start-ups, products and inventors by providing them free access to top international trade shows like the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, creating more collaboration opportunities for export and overseas collaboration.""On the 50th anniversary of IEIG this year, we are delighted to see innovative inventions from Hong Kong participating in the exhibition, especially innovative ideas from youth joining for the first time, bringing a different global invention experience to our visitors," said. "We wish Hong Kong start-ups could seize the opportunity to find potential buyers and investors from around the world at the world's top international invention fair.""As a biotech start-up, it is not an easy job to promote expert-focused foundational technologies and products. We need to meet biomedical experts from all over the world to explain our research," saidan exhibiting startup. "Participating in the IEIG is a great opportunity for marketing. Through the HKII, we have successfully connected to a number of European and American scientific research and biomedical institutions at the exhibition.""Students from participating schools were thrilled to travel from Hong Kong to Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in this world-class I&T exhibition across half the planet," saidwho liaises with young inventors from various primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong with HKII. "Participating in HKII to reach global audiences is a valuable and inspiring experience for students. It will encourage students to step up their STEAM studies to the next level and gain a clearer mind for their studying, career and entrepreneurial planning in the future"

About "Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (HKII)

"Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (HKII), organized by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is an initiative dedicated to showcasing and promoting Hong Kong's immense potential in innovation and technology (I&T) to a global audience. The Project aims to facilitate collaboration within the industry and cultivate a vibrant I&T culture among the general public.



For more details on the Project, visit https://hk-ii.com



About Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA)

Founded in May 1955, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) is a non-profit making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Association's mission is to develop Hong kong as a trading hub for exporters, dedicating its efforts to serve and add value for the exporter community.





