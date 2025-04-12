





Earlier this year, OPPO announced its latest advancement in AI Security with the launch of AI Private Computing Cloud (PCC), which leverages Confidential Computing from Google Cloud. It provides a dedicated and secure environment, ensuring that AI data processing happens within a secure, isolated system with end-to-end encryption to keep all AI interactions private.

LAS VEGAS, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2025 - OPPO articulated its strategic vision for Agentic AI at Google Cloud Next 2025, underscoring its strategy as a leader in AI experiences through in-house development and strategic collaboration with Google."OPPO's focus has always been on the user, and our goal is very clear: to lead innovation in AI experience and provide the best experience," stated Jason Liao, President of the OPPO Research Institute. "We are continuously enhancing AI experiences through strategic collaborations with partners like Google Cloud, aiming to deliver Agentic AI capabilities to OPPO users."At Google Cloud Next 2025, OPPO showcased AI Search, a powerful system-level AI tool in collaboration with Google Cloud, which empowers users to efficiently search and retrieve complex multimodal document information using natural language queries. Furthermore, OPPO highlighted its significant advancements and innovative features across AI Productivity, AI Creativity, and AI Imaging.Looking ahead, OPPO is actively exploring the next phase of Agentic AI experiences, with a focus on creating personalized and intelligent user experience.OPPO is developing a new user knowledge system to serve as a centralized repository for user data, addressing the challenge of information fragmentation on mobile devices. It is designed to learn and adapt from user activities, interests, data, and memories, to provide highly personalized AI experiences, driving progress towards a future vision of intelligent, AI-driven operating systems.Leveraging cutting-edge innovation and a steadfast commitment to enhancing user experience, OPPO is collaborating with key partners like Google Cloud to accelerate the development and adoption of AI technology, ultimately redefining the daily experience of AI across devices and services. By the end of 2025, OPPO aspires to empower nearly 100 million users worldwide to harness the transformative potential of OPPO AI.Hashtag: #OPPO

