HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - VinFast announced a strategic service partnership with PT Oto Klix Indonesia as its product lineup grows in the market. Under the agreement, VinFast plans to leverage a total of 150 of the partner's service workshops to enhance after-sales service quality and deliver maximum benefits to Indonesian customers during their transition to electric vehicles.Specifically, VinFast has already appointed 40 authorized service workshops of PT Oto Klix Indonesia in April, and will utilize an additional 110 authorized workshops. These workshops are strategically located across Greater Jakarta, West Java, Bali, East Java, West Kalimantan, South Sulawesi with plans to expand into Java, Sumatra, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Nusa Tenggara, Maluku and Papua.As strategic authorized service partner, PT Oto Klix Indonesia will, ensuring that electric vehicle owners in Indonesia have access to high-quality products that meet VinFast's global standards.PT Oto Klix Indonesia will alsofor VinFast electric vehicles. Its workshops will fully meet VinFast's requirements for facilities, machinery, and equipment.Throughout the partnership, VinFast will provide personnel training and technical support to help PT Oto Klix Indonesia rapidly expand its authorized service workshop network, especially as the number of VinFast electric vehicles delivered in Indonesia is projected to increase.PT Oto Klix Indonesia currently owns a large service workshop network with a total of 900 facilities. Through strategic partnerships such as the one with PT Oto Klix Indonesia, VinFast aims to leverage 500 authorized service workshops in Indonesia this year.shared:stated."VinFast offers one of the market's most diverse portfolios of all-electric vehicles, ranging from the mini-SUV VF 3 and the A-segment SUV VF 5 to the C-segment SUV VF e34. In parallel with its continuously expanding product ecosystem, VinFast is broadening its network of dealerships and service workshops nationwide, aiming to deliver high-quality products and services to consumers.Concurrently, VinFast is cultivating a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem through strategic collaborations with key partners, including the all-electric taxi operator GSM and the global charging infrastructure developer V-GREEN./.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at https://vinfastauto.id/





About PT Oto Klix Indonesia

Otoklix is the largest integrated end-to-end auto aftermarket ecosystem in Indonesia, with a network of over 900 workshops spanning 320 cities. It focuses on streamlining the auto parts supply chain and providing transparency and standardization in the currently fragmented auto aftermarket industry. Learn more at: https://otoklix.com/



