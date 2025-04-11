THEi hosted Hydrogen Conference themed “Towards a Circular Hydrogen Economy: Current Status in Realization and Opportunities” cum Project Launching Ceremony with experts discussing sustainable development and innovative solutions today (11 April).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - As a low-carbon energy source with significant development potential, hydrogen energy is recognised as a vital component of future national energy strategies. To address the increasing industry demand for hydrogen energy applications, the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) is actively advancing the development of the hydrogen energy sector. Funded by the Environment and Conservation Fund, THEi successfully held the hydrogen conference today (11 April), themed "Towards a Circular Hydrogen Economy: Current Status in Realization and Opportunities" cum Project Launching Ceremony. This event gathered experts and representatives from the Government, industry, and academia to discuss the crucial role of hydrogen energy in promoting sustainable development and tackling climate change.THEi has once again demonstrated its strong commitment to advancing the hydrogen economy and sustainable development, following the establishment of the "GBA Hydrogen Energy Alliance" with hydrogen development companies last year. The conference brought together distinguished speakers from mainland China and abroad to promote local hydrogen research and applications, fostering long-term collaborations and outlining a sustainable future that meets societal development needs.In his opening remarks, Prof Alan LAU Kin-tak, President of THEi, expressed his gratitude to guest speakers for their invaluable support in contributing new insights and solutions to environmental efforts in Hong Kong and globally. He believes that the hydrogen economy not only prioritises sustainability but also aims to minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency. He emphasised that hydrogen stands at the forefront of the transition to cleaner and sustainable sources, calling for collective efforts to create a clean future.The event also marked the launch of the "Hydrogen Energy Education and Talent Development Centre." He expressed his gratitude to the Environment and Conservation Fund for their funding of this project. He hopes the Centre will become a beacon of knowledge and awareness, helping to increase public understanding of hydrogen energy, inspiring the younger generation's interest and aspirations in related industries.The "Hydrogen Energy Education and Talent Development Centre" will complete construction in the coming months and is set to open at the end of August. It will feature exhibitions and interactive learning facilities to enhance public understanding of hydrogen energy and attract the younger generation to careers in this field, promoting sustainable renewable energy development.Prominent experts from both the mainland and overseas delivered keynote speeches at the conference, offering innovative perspectives, including Prof Baohua JIA, Fellow of Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering, Distinguished Professor, RMIT University, Australia; Dr WANG Yabo, Founder, KENSINO Renewable Energy Technology Company Limited and Prof Joong Hee LEE, Distinguished Professor, Jeonbuk National University and President, Advanced Hydrogen Energy Solutions Company Limited, Republic of Korea.Subsequently, Ms LI Siu-ying, Engineer of Hydrogen Fuel Safety, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR Government; Mr Bright WU, Chief Technical Officer, Repower Plus New Energy and Technology Limited; Ms Cynthia ZHU, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Nation-Synergy International Hydrogen Power Technology Company Limited; Dr DENG Zhanfeng, Deputy Director of Fundamental Research Centre and Director of the Hydrogen Energy Technology Research Institute, Beijing Huairou Laboratory; Mr Eric HO, Head of Engineering, Citybus Limited and Ir Dr Alex TSANG Chi-wing, Assistant Professor, Department of Construction, Environment and Engineering, THEi, shared their insights and valuable experiences on promoting the development of Hong Kong's hydrogen economy, engaging in enthusiastic discussions with attendees.Additionally, a technical tour is scheduled on 12 April for participants to observe the industrial operation of hydrogen energy equipment and gain insights into the latest technologies and applications in hydrogen energy.This event received support from various organisations, including Citybus, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, REC Engineering Company, and Hong Kong Nation-Synergy International Hydrogen Power Technology. Prof Alan LAU expressed his gratitude for the support from these organisations and looked forward to more collaboration in the future to jointly promote the development of the hydrogen economy.Hashtag: #THEi #Hydrogen Wechat: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/mp/profile_ext?action=home&__biz=Mzg4NDA1ODk3OQ==&scene=124#wechat_redirect VerifyXiaohongshu: https://www.xiaohongshu.com/user/profile/6629f81100000000030325ba?xhsshare=CopyLink&appuid=65b12d6200000000070041ea&apptime=1724567954

About Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi)

Founded in 2012, the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) is a member institute of the Vocational Training Council (VTC). THEi offers over 20 professional "Applied Science-Oriented" degree programmes across seven academic areas: Product and Fashion Designs, Sports and International Events Management, Digital Construction and Building Services, Horticulture, Arboriculture and Landscape Management, Chinese Medicine and Food Science, Hotel Management and Culinary Arts and Technology, and Digital Technology and Innovative Business. The programmes integrate theoretical knowledge with practical applications, and cover industries with growth potential in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring that students can apply what they learn effectively.



THEi's degree programmes are accredited by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications. The curriculum emphasises the practical application of applied science, aligning with the latest developments in business and industry. To support students in building their career paths at an earlier stage, THEi offers 100% work-integrated learning training, contributing to an employment rate* of over 95% among graduates.



THEi Chai Wan Campus was awarded the "Leadership in Sustainable Design and Performance Award - Institutional" of the Asia Pacific Leadership in Green Building Awards presented by the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) in 2020.



*Data Source: Employment survey 2023 of THEi graduates (as of April 2024).

