H&S’s flagship products exemplify the Company’s state-of-the-art innovations in health and wellness.

Mr. Louie Coorey (left), General Manager, Asia Pacific Region at H&S, with Ms. Pragase Komargan (right), Austrade Representative, during FHA 2025 Singapore.

From left to right: Mr. Louie Coorey, General Manager of the Asia Pacific Region at H&S; Ms. Irene Tay, Business Development Director of Austrade Singapore; Mr. Christopher Morley, Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner; Mr. Jason Zhang, Export Business Development Manager at H&S.

H&S staff present the Company’s leading wellness products to business partners at FHA 2025 Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 -a leading Australian wellness company, proudly showcased its exceptional portfolio of brands at FHA-Food & Beverage 2025 , Asia's premier food and hospitality trade show, held from April 8 to 11 in Singapore. H&S leveraged this platform to connect with industry leaders, distributors, and consumers, further solidifying its presence in the global wellness market.Since its establishment in 2009, H&S has emerged as a global pioneer in the wellness industry, delivering premium health solutions to over 50 million consumers across more than 20 countries. At FHA 2025, H&S presented eight flagship brands——each representing the Company's commitment to excellence and innovation, making wellness accessible and effortless for individuals worldwide. BTNature has captured attention with its dedication to premium dairy nutrition. Sourcing milk exclusively from Australia and New Zealand, where cows graze on nutrient-richGreen Gold" ryegrass, BTNature ensures exceptional purity and quality. The brand leverages its patented medium heat powder spraying technology, precisely controlling drying and dusting temperatures. This process preserves the natural nutrients and fresh milk flavor, making BTNature's products highly competitive in global markets. Its standout product,, received the prestigious—the highest accolade—at theand was honored as aat theTo highlight its versatility, BTNature demonstrated innovative use of its milk powder at FHA 2025—preparing snowflake nougat, inspiring business buyers with creative culinary applications.With over 90 years of heritage, Brauer has become a trusted brand among Australian families, offering gentle yet highly effective health solutions. Best known for its Kids Vitamins, Brauer integrates natural medicine and potent herbal ingredients to create products loved by parents., one of Brauer's signature products, features Sambucus nigra (elderberry), a herb renowned for boosting immunity and alleviating cold and cough symptoms in children as young as six months and older. Its proven effectiveness and widespread acclaim earned itaward at thehas positioned itself at the forefront of immunity-boosting nutrition, responding to the growing consumer demand for Lactoferrin-enriched products. Its formulations are packed with essential nutrients such as Immunoglobulin G (IgG), lactoferrin, vitamins, and minerals—designed to support overall immune, respiratory, and digestive health for individuals of all ages. The brand's latest innovation, Moroka Immunity Knight Formulated Milk Powder with Lactoferrin, won theaward at the. Manufactured in a TGA-certified facility under HACCP and HALAL standards, Moroka continues to deliver scientifically advanced solutions that align with evolving wellness needs.H&S's commitment to wellness is deeply rooted in understanding consumer trends. As health-conscious individuals actively seek products that blend efficacy with natural ingredients, the Group has continuously strengthened its research capabilities. By embracing scientifically validated formulations, prioritizing sustainability, and enhancing convenience, H&S ensures its products fulfill the needs of modern consumers.At FHA 2025, H&S engaged attendees with interactive product demonstrations, tastings, and expert discussions, highlighting the unique benefits of its flagship offerings. This milestone event not only amplified H&S's global presence but also set the stage for future collaborations, reinforcing its philosophy that—making wellness more accessible to all.H&S also delved into strategic discussions with Austrade during the exhibition, focusing on emerging wellness trends and exploring partnership opportunities across Singapore and Southeast Asia. This dialogue underscores H&S's commitment to continuously expanding its regional presence while addressing the ever-evolving demand for integrated health and wellbeing solutions.H&S remains committed to sustainable growth, channelling investments into research and development to expand its premium health and nutrition portfolio. Through a focus on ethical sourcing and cutting-edge innovation, the Company is poised to deliver superior wellness solutions to an even broader audience worldwide.– General Manager of the Asia-Pacific Region at H&SMobile: +61401984566Email: [email protected] Hashtag: #H&S #FHA2025

About H&S

Established in Australia, H&S is a globally recognized leader in health and wellness, dedicated to enhancing lives through premium and innovative products. With a presence in over 20 countries, H&S serves more than 50 million consumers worldwide through its network of 300+ international brands, 150+ online stores, and 2,000+ retail locations. Operating across three core sectors—Brands, E-commerce, and Investments—H&S is at the forefront of wellness innovation, driven by a commitment to quality and sustainability.



To learn more about H&S and its portfolio, visit hsglobal.com.au.

