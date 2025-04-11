Empowering Enterprises in Global Expansion and Reinforcing Hong Kong’s Position as an International Innovation and Technology Hub

Enterprises Going Global Conference Explores Global Innovation Opportunities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) officially launched "The Cradle – Going Global Service Centre" (The Cradle) today, supported by the Zhongguancun Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Innovation Centre, the National Innovation Centre par Excellence (NICE), and the Greater Bay Area National Centre of Technology Innovation. The Cradle will assist enterprises in expanding into international markets. The launch coincided with the "Enterprises Going Global Conference", which gathered over 500 leaders from government, industry, academia, research and investment sectors to explore internationalisation strategies and global market opportunities.Located at the HKPC Building, The Cradle offers one-stop professional support for Hong Kong and mainland tech innovation enterprises, including international standards alignment, product localisation and internationalisation support, intellectual property management and protection, and overseas regulatory compliance. It is designed to empower more Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises succeed in the global market.This year's Government Work Report from the "Two Sessions" emphasised Hong Kong should "deepen international exchanges and cooperation". With the distinctive advantages ofOne Country, Two Systems, enjoying strong support of the Motherland and being closely connected to the world, Hong Kong serves as an ideal launchpad for both Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises to pilot new products and business models before entering international markets. Leveraging HKPC's technical expertise and international networks, The Cradle will enable enterprises to navigate global standards and enhance their international competitiveness.To mark its launch, The Cradle is showcasing three early Going Global success cases from UISEE Technology (Beijing) Ltd, Beijing Tashan Technology Co., Ltd, and Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd. Drawing on HKPC's extensive experience in standards testing, applied R&D, scenario-based deployment, and smart manufacturing, The Cradle will also leverage Hong Kong's strengths in intellectual property protection, supply chain management, trade finance, and ESG to support enterprise upgrades in smart manufacturing, green transformation, and digitalisation. HKPC will join hands with its partners to explore new global opportunities for enterprises and forge a comprehensive support network for going global.The "Enterprises Going Global Conference" and the inauguration ceremony of "The Cradle" were officiated by Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, and Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council.In his opening remarks,stated: "The country has been vigorously advancing technology development in recent years, with a growing number of tech enterprises emerging and seeking new breakthroughs and business opportunities. As global competition intensifies, going global has become a key development strategy for enterprises. With our unique position as an international financial and trading hub, Hong Kong is accelerating the development into an international I&T centre and is well-placed to serve as a launch pad for enterprises. The establishment of The Cradle – Going Global Service Centre will enhance cross-regional collaboration, accelerate the integration of technology and industry, and support more enterprises in expanding globally through Hong Kong. This further reinforces Hong Kong's status as an international I&T hub."stated in his welcome remark, "HKPC has long been committed to driving new industrialisation and supporting enterprise transformation and upgrading. In alignment with the national innovation-driven development strategy, we are collaborating with three major innovation hubs — in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area — which together serve tens of thousands of enterprises. Over the past decade, HKPC has completed over 1,400 smart projects in the Greater Bay Area, and launched the '9+3+1 Development Plan' to establish service bases and R&D centres, empowering SMEs to expand globally with high quality. As economies in the Global South continue to rise, we look forward to working across sectors through 'The Cradle' to forge a strong and sustainable outbound ecosystem for both Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises."highlighted the significance of The Cradle's establishment as a major milestone. He said that this initiative will provide Beijing's technology enterprises with comprehensive internationalization support to accelerate the global deployment of cutting-edge innovations. He added that his team anticipate strengthening its collaboration with HKPC to enhance cross-border partnerships, develop high-potential projects, and empower Beijing-based companies to succeed internationally.said, "National Innovation Centre par Excellence（NICE）has always been committed to building an open and integrated innovation ecosystem to facilitate the globalization of enterprises, manifested by nurturing numerous joint innovation centres, internationally competitive R&D platforms, and project companies. Looking forward, we will continue to deepen our cooperation with HKPC, taking full benefits of Hong Kong's regional advantages offered through Cradle, to help the Yangtze Delta enterprises overcoming the bottlenecks of global expansion. We will further leverage the industrial and innovation advantages of the Yangtze Delta, and work together with HKPC to create a new paradigm of 'Yangtze Delta Cultivation + Hong Kong Services + Global Market', so as to promote more enterprises to go global."stated that The Cradle leverages the international platform advantages of HKPC to provide the whole chain support for enterprises from technical verification to overseas implementation, serving as a critical bridge for their global expansion. The Greater Bay Area National Center of Technology Innovation will actively deepen collaboration with major innovation hubs, assisting mainland enterprises in overcoming technical barriers and challenges in international markets, and accelerating the high-quality development and global application of new quality productivity achievements.The Enterprises Going Global Conference featured in-depth discussions with leading industry speakers on global market trends, technology innovation, and policy-capital synergy. Key topics included global expansion strategies, overcoming internationalisation challenges, and leveraging professional services, technology collaboration, and regulatory frameworks to support sustainable global growth.Hashtag: #HKPC

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC)

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity excellence through relentless drive of world-class advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. As a nationwide leader in innovative, market-driven research and development (R&D) internationally, specialising in leading technologies and all-rounded manufacturing services, HKPC promotes new industrialisation in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and facilitates the development of new productive forces, leveraging innovation and technology (I&T), as well as bolstering Hong Kong to be an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city. The Council offers comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises, enabling them to achieve resources and productivity utilisation, effectiveness and cost reduction, and enhance competitiveness in both local and overseas marketplace. The Council partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises and world-class R&D institutes to develop applied technology solutions for value creation. It also benefits a variety of sectors through product innovation, technology transfer, and commercialisation, bringing enormous business opportunities ahead. HKPC's world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades.



In addition, HKPC offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment and strengthens talent nurturing and Hong Kong's competitiveness with FutureSkills training for enterprises and academia to enhance digital capabilities and STEM competencies.



