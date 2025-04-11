for Its Achievement in AI Advancements in the Telecommunications Industry

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET) and a leading enterprise network service provider in Greater China, has received the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the 12th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie ® Awards. Gaining the world's famous business awards not only recognizes DYXnet's commitment to providing professional ICT services but also highlights its dedication to keeping pace with the ever-evolving technological landscape, enabling enterprises to achieve digital transformation in the era of AI. Since 2021, DYXnet has consistently excelled at the Asia-Pacific Stevie ® Awards, earning multiple accolades, including the Gold Award for Innovation in Digital Transformation and the Bronze Award for Innovation in Technology Management, Planning, and Implementation last year.The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 23 years. The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. This year, over 1,000 nominations were received from organizations throughout the region. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March. DYXnet earned the Gold Award in the Innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category within the Telecommunications Industries, acknowledging its commitment to transforming enterprise network management and cybersecurity through innovative technologies.DYXnet has been actively expanding its services into the field of AI in recent years. The awarded DYXnet AI services seamlessly integrate AI with network and cybersecurity services, aiming to automate network operations and management while addressing the complexities of modern network security, realizing Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps). By leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time analytics, DYXnet continuously learns about customer needs and network conditions. This capability enables the service to provide flexible and rapid responses, optimize network performance, automate troubleshooting, and prevent downtime, ultimately ushering in a new era of AI-driven network management for enterprise customers. Furthermore, the DYXnet team closely monitors industry trends and actively explores deep integration with leading Large Language Models (LLMs), including ChatGPT and DeepSeek, to enhance the performance of DYXnet's SD-WAN and SASE services. Through these innovative approaches, DYXnet aims to address the challenges faced by modern enterprises while paving the way for future advancements in AI and machine learning within the telecommunications industry.Senica Chen, DYXnet's CEO, stated, "We're thrilled to see that our devotion to AI development has received international recognition, reaffirming our faith in embracing the era of AI and preparing for the intelligent transformation of enterprises. The landscape of AI infrastructure is evolving rapidly, and a modernized infrastructure with effective connectivity is critical for enterprises to gain a competitive edge. Looking ahead, DYXnet will leverage the strong resources of our parent company, along with our extensive partner ecosystem in computing, data centers, and cybersecurity, to create comprehensive one-stop services that unleash the full potential of AI."Hashtag: #DYXnet #AI

About DYXnet

DYXnet, established in 1999 in Hong Kong, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET) in 2014. It is a leading ICT service provider in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region, delivering innovative technologies and solutions to enterprises of all sizes and helping them fully embrace digital transformation.

DYXnet offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including enterprise networks (MPLS and SD-WAN), cloud solutions, data center services, cybersecurity, and AI solutions, empowering businesses to realize their full potential. As a pioneer in the ICT field, DYXnet operates over 200 PoPs worldwide, covering more than 700 cities and serving over 30,000 client sites. DYXnet was among the first ICT service providers in the region to obtain prestigious ISO certifications, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO 9001. Additionally, DYXnet is one of the inaugural official members of the China Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and has played a crucial role as one of the initial drafting units for SD-WAN service standards.

To learn more, please visit DYXnet's website at: https://www.dyxnet.com.