Charlotte Tilbury and WOKE UP LIKE THIS Introduce Pop-up Stores Curated selection from Aesop, BEYORG, Burberry Beauty, Chloé Atelier des Fleurs, DFS, L'Artisan Parfumeur and Slowood

Hysan Place Presents "Threads of Beauty" Celebrating Self-Love

Slowood Azulis Pink Swirl Kaolin Facial Mask : A 100% natural vegan face mask that can help detoxify and rejuvenate, featuring four types of Kaolin Clay to promote cell regeneration and hydrate the skin.

: A 100% natural vegan face mask that can help detoxify and rejuvenate, featuring four types of Kaolin Clay to promote cell regeneration and hydrate the skin. BEYORG TEAM DR. JOSEPH SENSITIVE MINERAL SUNSCREEN SPF30 : A gentle botanical sunscreen providing effective UV protection without leaving a white cast. Without harmful chemicals, it is enriched with soothing ingredients like prickly pear, Indian myrrh, and rose hydrolate, making it environmentally friendly. It nourishes the skin and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and children's skin.

: A gentle botanical sunscreen providing effective UV protection without leaving a white cast. Without harmful chemicals, it is enriched with soothing ingredients like prickly pear, Indian myrrh, and rose hydrolate, making it environmentally friendly. It nourishes the skin and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and children's skin. BEYORG NATURAGLACE NU MAKEUP BASE 01 SPF 32 PA++: A lightweight natural UV base that offers a flawless, protected complexion. Free from synthetic fragrances and endocrine disruptors, this product brightens and evens skin tone while combining UV protection with superior coverage.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2025 - This April, Hysan Place presents "Threads of Beauty," a campaign dedicated to celebrating self-love. This initiative will feature pop-up stores and a curated selection from a diverse range of brands. Featuring two exciting pop-up experiences from renowned beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury and the innovative vegan beauty line WOKE UP LIKE THIS (WULT), this campaign also offers a curated selection of premium products from Aesop, BEYORG, Burberry Beauty, Chloé, DFS, L'artisan Parfumeur, and Slowood. Following the introduction of new beauty brands last year, Hysan Place now presents an array of products to inspire indulgent pampering from head to toe.Join us from April 4-16 at the exclusivepop-up, featuring the enchanting new PILLOW TALK BEAUTY SOULMATES COLLECTION. Capturing romance like never before, this collection includes the PILLOW TALK BEAUTY SOULMATES PALETTES for a love-blushed glow and the irresistible PILLOW TALK LOVE EFFECT LIPSTICKS in our popular MATTE REVOLUTION and K.I.S.S.I.N.G formulas.At the pop-up, immerse yourself in the allure of these signature products, capture romantic photos, and complete fun tasks for a chance to win fabulous rewards from CHARLOTTE TILBURY. Additionally, guests can indulge in a 90-minute beauty masterclass with TEAM TILBURY to learn how to create their perfect look.Pop-up period: April 4 to April 16Register to experience: https://bit.ly/4bDLiIx Created by Hong Kong beauty content creators Jenn Lam (PumpkinJenn) and Tawnia Lai (babygirlo), WULT – Woke Up Like This aims to bring confidence and cruelty-free beauty to all through cosmetics and innovative vegan skincare that combines function, performance, and FUN! Visit the WULT pop-up store at Hysan Place from now until Nov 30, where nostalgia seamlessly blends with cutting-edge vegan beauty. Discover WULT's comprehensive lineup of makeup crafted with natural ingredients, perfect for sensitive skin.At this inviting pop-up, capture Instagram-worthy moments in the retro-themed area. Dive into the MIX & MATCH Mini Charms experience, where you can create personalized mini makeup and skincare accessories with over 25 charm options—ideal for both gifts and personal flair. Additionally, immerse yourself in our Nostalgic Beauty Room, featuring evolving themes that kick off with a premium Korean color analysis at an introductory price.Situated on the 1st floor of Hysan Place, the Aesop store evokes a 1970s lounge pit, where serpentine shapes in airy shades of green contrast with the stained timber that wraps the interior in vast swathes of warmth.This April, Aesop introduces the Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser—a gentle, hydrating formula featuring a comforting cream texture. Infused with a curated blend of botanicals celebrated for their purifying properties, this cleanser leaves your skin feeling cleansed, soft, and supple. The aroma combines herbaceous, woody, and spicy notes, while key ingredients like Cedar Atlas, Patchouli, and Clove Bud enhance your cleansing experience.Discover "l'Atelier du Bain", featuring sumptuous scented body lotions and shower gels that evoke extraordinary floral notes, celebrating authentic femininity that evolves in harmony with nature and the planet. As an extension of the Atelier des Fleurs fragrance experience, this body collection draws on the essences of exquisite flowers, available in 5 iconic Atelier des Fleurs fragrances: Cedrus, Santalum, Magnolia Alba, Hysope, and Jasminum Sambac.Experience Mémoire de Roses, a refreshing blend of rose and citrus that brings a joyful femininity to the classic flower, making it a signature scent to cherish. This exquisite fragrance is a harmonious rose and citrus hybrid, reflecting perfumer Christophe Raynaud's vision for a delicate blend that enhances the Queen of Flowers without overwhelming it. The result is a joyful homage to creativity and the art of counterplay.Guests can explore innovative skincare products, including:Enamor, the makeup brand founded by renowned makeup artist and YouTuber KAJIERI, who boasts over 420,000 subscribers, has officially launched at @cosme STORE this March. The Lee Theatre branch will be the first to showcase Enamor's highly sought-after blush products, available from late April to early May.From April 18 to May 5, enjoy beauty offers of up to 65% off at the DFS Beauty Carnival, which includes exclusive beauty hampers. Plus, with purchases over HK$1,888, you'll receive a blind box set of beauty samples valued at HK$900.From April 4 to April 13, CLUB AVENUE and hy! members can redeem an e-voucher at Lee Gardens with a qualifying purchase. Simply upload your receipt via the mobile app to claim your reward.Celebrate self-love and elevate your beauty routine at Hysan Place this April with the "Threads of Beauty." About the Lee Gardens Area

The Lee Gardens Area in Causeway Bay consists of Hysan Place, Lee Gardens One to Six, Lee Theatre, Leighton Centre, One Hysan Avenue (I.T HYSAN ONE), and 25 Lan Fong Road. Located at the heart of Causeway Bay and surrounded by the bustling city centre, the premium destination offers first-class business and retail facilities, including exciting fashion, lifestyle products and dining. This high-energy zone truly stands among the most vital and dynamic journeys of discovery in the world, creating a choice location for people to work, shop and play.




