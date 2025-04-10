More than 30 employees from all DHL businesses in India attended the second training in Bangalore

DHL Group's GoHelp conducts Disaster Response Team training in Bangalore

BANGALORE, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2025 - DHL Group has conducted its second GoHelp Disaster Response Team (DRT) training in Bangalore, India, strengthening resilience and preparedness against disasters in the South Asia region.This is the second DRT training in India, with the first training conducted back in 2013. The 2-day training was held from April 5-6, 2025, at a DHL facility in Bangalore. More than 30 employees from Blue Dart, DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, and DHL Supply Chain attended the training. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a specialized force in India formed to respond to natural and man-made disasters, attended the training as an observer.The 2-day training consisted of two sessions: a theoretical session on safety and stakeholder management, and a practical session. During the theoretical session, participants learned how to work with NGOs, the military, government organizations, and the media. For the practical session, it included a disaster simulation, where participants were coached on relief cargo management during a crisis, warehousing and forklift driving."DHL has always provided support when needed in India, such as our deployment in 2018 for the flood in Kerala, and again in 2022 for the flood in Assam. Therefore, it is timely for us to return to India and train a new batch of volunteers. Our employees have existing logistics expertise, but the situation during a deployment can be different from what they do day-to-day. The DRT training is crucial in providing them with the necessary knowledge to prepare for such situations.Since our last training in 2013, the focus has shifted from reactive disaster response to proactive preparedness. We now train them beyond airport logistics to include warehousing so that they manage relief cargo effectively and provide critical aid across multiple touchpoints during emergencies," said Carl Schelfhaut, Head of the GoHelp program, Asia Pacific, DHL Group.According to UNICEF, India is one of the most disaster-prone countries with 27 of its 29 states and seven union territories exposed to recurrent natural hazards such as cyclones, earthquakes, landslides, floods and droughts. With climate change, the Indian subcontinent is likely to experience an increasing number of extreme weather events in the future.The Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, the deadliest tsunami in recorded history, devastated communities along the surrounding coasts of the Indian Ocean in December 2004, killing an estimated 228,000 people in 14 countries, including Sri Lanka."At DHL, our purpose is Connecting People, Improving Lives, and the GoHelp program is one that is very close to our heart. Our employees go through these trainings to ensure that they can make active change in the communities they are in. More than 30 employees who went through the DRT training will enhance our preparedness should a disaster strike, and we need to lend a helping hand." –"Our employees' commitment to the GoHelp program is truly inspiring, and they play a vital role in disaster preparedness and response efforts. These training initiatives ensure that Blue Dart DHL is always ready to act whenever the communities need us most. Our GoHelp program and the humanitarian efforts under this initiative have a significant impact, and their importance will only continue to grow." –"Our employees participation in such training is crucial, as we prepare ourselves to responding effectively in emergencies and disasters. The GoHelp program is vital in our commitment to provide exceptional support during crises. Their skills in managing relief cargo across multiple touchpoints will be much needed as natural disasters occur more often these days." –"Natural disasters and shocks are getting more frequent and severe but logistics bottlenecks for relief aid don't have to be. It's been over 20 years now since our Disaster Response Team (DRT) was setup and has been collaboratively working with United Nations to support affected countries globally. Our employees undergo these training, so that they can reduce the negative impact of a natural disaster and helping communities recover faster."Since 2005, DHL Group has volunteered its logistics expertise and global network in partnership with the United Nations to help provide global relief efforts in disaster areas via their GoHelp program. In times of disaster, the DRTs are deployed to landside or airside facilities in need of assistance when called upon by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, to better manage incoming relief goods.Hashtag: #DHLGoHelp #DisasterPreparedness #ConnectingPeopleImprovingLives

