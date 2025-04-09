Seamless Automation with BIR-Accredited POS & Accounting

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2025 - Philippine small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), particularly those in the retail and food & beverage (F&B) sectors, can now enjoy greater peace of mind when it comes to tax compliance. AutoCount, a leading provider of accounting and business software solutions, has achieved official accreditation from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for its Point-of-Sale (POS) software, marking a significant step forward in simplifying tax processes, enabling SMEs to streamline their operations while adhering to regulatory requirements.The BIR-accredited AutoCount POS software automates sales reporting and tax calculations, cutting down manual data entry by up to 70%. This means fewer errors, faster submissions, and more time for business owners to focus on growth instead of paperwork.AutoCount's capabilities goes beyond just POS. Its BIR-CAS-Ready Accounting software integrates seamlessly with the POS solution, bridging the gap between front-end transactions and back-end accounting processes. This integration automates accounting processes, reduces tedious manual errors, and saves time. SMEs can effortlessly generate accurate electronic invoices and comprehensive financial reports, ensuring tax compliance.AutoCount is redefining how SMEs handle sales and finance. Its user-friendly POS and accounting software streamline operations, reduce administrative workload, and ensure businesses stay compliant with local tax laws—all while remaining cost-effective and reliable.To learn how AutoCount can help your business simplify BIR compliance and streamline operations, visit https://ph.autocountsoft.com or requesting a free demo today.Hashtag: #AutoCountPOS #AutoCountAccounting #AutoCount #TaxCompliance #BIRAccredited #SmartBusinessSolutions #BusinessEfficiency #EntrepreneursPH #PhilippinesBusinesses

AUTOCOUNT DOTCOM BERHAD ("AUTOCOUNT")

