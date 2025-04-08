SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - McCain Foods , a world leader in prepared potatoes, today unveiled theatin Singapore. This product addresses the evolving needs of the foodservice industry, delivering unmatched crispiness, extended hold time and consistent quality – reinforcing McCain's leadership position as a trusted partner for modern dining solutions.The original McCain SureCrisp range is known for its exceptional taste, texture, and crispness that lasts up to 30 minutes - ideal for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery. Building on this success, McCain SureCrisp Max™ features a unique battered coating that enhances flavour, appearance, and crispiness, delivering consistent quality across all dining formats.McCain SureCrisp Max™ features proprietary coating technology that delivers maximum crispiness for up to 30 minutes, helping operators serve consistently excellent quality across dine-in and delivery."In today's competitive foodservice landscape, operators require more than our quality products – they need a trusted partner who can offer consistency, innovation, and value," said Pablo Melo, Managing Director, Japan, Korea, South East Asia & Taiwan, McCain Foods. "McCain is dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions that help our partners thrive."As a key exhibitor at FHA-Food & Beverage 2025, McCain Foods showcased its signature products, reflecting the quality trusted by foodservice operators, QSRs, and retailers worldwide."FHA-Food & Beverage 2025 is essential for McCain Foods to reaffirm our strong leadership in the food service and QSR sector and show how we continue to evolve alongside our partners," said Pierre Danet, Regional President, Asia Pacific and South Africa (APACSA), McCain Foods. "We are grounded in delivering high-quality, performance-driven products and trusted partnerships – values that define who we are and how we help our customers succeed."Hashtag: #McCainSureCrispMax #McCainFoods #FHA2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,900 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.

