SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - Coffex Coffee Malaysia and MONO Origine are proud to announce its signature event, themed, to be held on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 at UOW Malaysia, Glenmarie from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.This one-day event is part of Coffex Coffee and MONO Origine's ongoing mission to advocate for environmental responsibility, ethical practices, and conscious consumption. The platform brings together thought leaders from agriculture, packaging, wellness, and design to explore the role of sustainability across industries., Executive Director of Coffex Coffee Malaysia, will deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for a day of meaningful discussion, awareness, and collaboration.The speaker lineup includes: Felipe Croce (FAF Coffees Brasil) – Regenerative farming as a model for climate resilience Paul Vaughan (Parkside Flexibles Asia) – Reducing packaging waste through sustainable innovation Jaclynnd Wong (Zero Waste Earth Store) – Mindful and intentional waste management Irene Lim (KIAN Furniture) – From Sea to Seat : Transforming waste into sustainable furniture and materials Dr Janira Kumari (Regen Nutracell Wellness) – Toxin-free living and regenerative wellness Dr Leroy Rebello (Biotex Life Inc.) - Insights on integrating biotechnology with wellness and sustainability practices for improved quality of life. "Coffee, Planet and Us 2025 is more than a gathering—it's a call to act responsibly for our future, our health, and our planet," says Kelvin.Participants will enjoy engaging keynote and speaker sessions, networking opportunities during coffee breaks, and a lunch session designed to spark collaboration among attendees. 30 April 2025 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM UOW Malaysia, Glenmarie Masrini Elias | [email protected] | +60 16-328 2697

Coffex Coffee Malaysia

Coffex Coffee Malaysia is a leading provider of premium coffee beans and machines, dedicated to quality, innovation, and sustainable practices in the coffee industry. Through events like C.P.U., Coffex Coffee continues its mission to inspire a better, greener tomorrow.

