Arup honoured with multiple awards at HKIE 50th Anniversary for its achievements in decades of shaping Hong Kong

Admiralty Station extension – Merit Award in Infrastructure category

Hong Kong West Drainage Tunnel – Merit Award in Infrastructure category

Shenzhen Bay Bridge – Merit Award in Infrastructure category

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - Arup, a global built environment consultant, has been recognised with eight awards at The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) 50th Anniversary Legacy Award, including five Grand Awards and three Merit Awards, honouring its continuous contributions to engineering, industry and society in Hong Kong and beyond.- Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East AsiaGrand Award in Innovation categoryIn the early 2000s, Arup pioneered a revolutionary fire safety solution for large atria by combining long-throw sprinklers with infra-red flame detectors. First implemented at Langham Place and International Commerce Centre, this innovative approach transformed how architects and engineers address fire safety in expansive areas. The system's success has enabled the creation of iconic spaces in Hong Kong, from shopping malls to airport terminals, while maintaining both aesthetics and functional integrity. It has also set a new standard for fire safety engineering in Hong Kong.Grand Award in Industrial categoryThe HSBC Data Centre in Tseung Kwan O marked a milestone in Hong Kong's digital infrastructure development. As Asia's largest data centre when completed in 2008, it pioneered new standards in security, reliability, and sustainability. The facility processes transactions for HSBC operations across 30 countries, strengthening Hong Kong's position as a global financial hub. Its groundbreaking Tier III+ design, with capability for Tier IV upgrade, set new benchmarks for data centre development. The project's innovative features, from advanced security systems to sustainable design elements, continue to influence data centre construction worldwide.Grand Award in Infrastructure categoryWith the world's tallest freestanding monopole towers and 1,018m cable-stayed span, Stonecutters Bridge stands as an icon of Hong Kong's engineering excellence. Commissioned in 2009, it features unprecedented innovations including the most extensive use of structural stainless-steel skin globally in the upper portion of the bridge towers. The bridge serves as a vital link in Route 8, connecting the bustling Kwai Chung Container Terminals to Hong Kong's transport network. Its elegant design and technical innovations have earned numerous international awards, while its dramatic presence has become an exemplar showcase of Hong Kong's world-class infrastructure.Grand Award in Infrastructure categoryHong Kong International Airport Terminal 1 has revolutionised airport design with its iconic barrel-vaulted roof structure, creating one of the world's most efficient and passenger-friendly airports. The innovative design features 129 parallel vaults spanning 36m each, creating vast column-free spaces flooded with natural light. Since its 1998 opening, the terminal has grown from handling 35 million to over 50 million passengers annually, showcasing its remarkable adaptability. The terminal's enduring success and consistent ranking among the world's best airports demonstrate how innovative engineering can create sustainable, efficient, and beautiful transportation hubs.Grand Award in Infrastructure categoryThe West Rail Line has enhanced connectivity in Hong Kong's New Territories, with the Yuen Long Section standing as its most impressive achievement. This 7.6km section features Hong Kong's most extensive elevated rail viaduct and three major stations. Its groundbreaking noise control system achieved unprecedented 24dBA reduction, setting new global standards for urban railways. The project's sophisticated integration of infrastructure with community needs, particularly at the 480m-long Tin Shui Wai Station, demonstrates how innovative engineering can enhance urban development while protecting community well-being.Two other influential projects where Arup played a key role – Kai Tak Sports Park and the Hong Kong Section of Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link – also received Grand Awards.Other winning projects include:In addition, Ir Dr Andrew Chan, former Chair of Arup Group's Trustee Board, was bestowed with the HKIE Honorary Fellow title for his remarkable contribution to the HKIE, engineering industry and society.The HKIE 50th Anniversary Legacy Award is designed to celebrate outstanding engineering projects, groundbreaking technologies, and transformative initiatives that have made a lasting impact on the engineering landscape, industry and society of Hong Kong and across the globe over the past five decades.Hashtag: #Arup

