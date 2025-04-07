Newly published report harnesses data from Trend’s platform insights on cyber risk

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2025 – Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today revealed a continued annual decline in its Cyber Risk Index (CRI) score,* the figure stood at an average of 38.4 for the year, down by 6.2 points from 2023. The data shows a clear trend that organizations leveraging proactive security approaches are seeing measurable risk reduction."Trend customers are embracing our vision for proactive security by using the AI-powered Trend Vision OneCyber Risk Exposure Management to identify risk and prioritize mitigations. By getting on the front foot, they can build resilience, rapidly contain threats, and become more time and resource-efficient. It's an approach that any organization can emulate with the right mindset and tooling."The CRI score declined each month throughout the year, from 42.5 in February to 36.3 in December. While organizations remain in the Medium Risk zone, the continued decline in CRI scores reflects real progress in cyber risk reduction. It highlights a growing shift toward continuous security assessment and risk-based decision-making.Among the highlights from this year's report are:Risky cloud app access came top, followed by "stale Microsoft Entra ID account." Rounding out the top 10 were email, user account and credential-related risks; many of them misconfiguration-related. Over one billion organizations were logged with multi-factor authentication disabled on Entra ID Accounts, highlighting a clear need for enhanced, automated identity security.The top detected and unpatched CVEs from 2024 were "high severity" Elevation of Privilege (EoP) vulnerabilities published in the first half of the year. Europe (23.5 days) and Japan (27.5 days) recorded the fastest MTTP of any region, while non-profits (19 days) and the technology sector (22 days) were the fastest verticals. Healthcare (41.5 days) and telecoms (38 days) were slowest. Trend offers virtual patches to protect customers on average three months before official vendor updates.Education, agriculture and construction had the highest CRI in 2024, singling them out as the most exposed sectors.Europe was the most improved region, recording a seven-point CRI reduction—possible as a result of regulatory pressure from NIS2 and DORA. The Americas and AMEA have room to improve, while Japan maintained the lowest average (34.3).LockBit, RansomHub, and Play ransomware were responsible for the highest number of reported breaches in 2024. According to Trend research , organizations with a CRI above average are around 12 times more likely to suffer a ransomware breach than those below average.The report highlightedAI-assisted deepfake phishing, virtual kidnapping scams, and automated reconnaissance as key emerging AI threats. However, AI can also empower network defenders to better predict and prevent cyberattacks, such as via the industry-first security LLM Trend Cybertron. To further lower their CRI, Trend urges global organizations to embrace a proactive security approach by:Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #trendcybertron #cybertron

Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com



