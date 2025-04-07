[email protected]

Bangkok, Thailand - Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025 -. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") today, announced a landmark partnership with Toyota Material Handling Warehouse Solutions (Thailand), to co-develop intelligent warehouse automation technologies for Toyota's global customers.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:This collaboration brings together Gorilla's AI Appliances, with Toyota's unmatched reach and reputation in logistics and material handling. The two companies will work closely to design and roll out next-generation smart warehousing systems that solve real operational challenges - from incorrect part requisitions to warehouse inefficiencies and costly work delays, by making warehouse environments more intelligent, efficient and accurate."This is not just a product integration - it is a long-term strategic relationship," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology Group. "Together with Toyota, we aim to bring transformative technology to warehouses around the world and unlock multi-year SaaS-based revenue opportunities by deploying Gorilla's AI solutions at scale across Toyota's customer network."To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The two companies will initially focus on launching the new system in Thailand with the intention to expand globally, supporting Toyota's digital transformation ambitions and delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.This partnership reinforces Gorilla's mission to empower industries with intelligent infrastructure and to become a key enabler of digital transformation across logistics, warehousing and beyond.Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to identify and agree to specific project scope, deployment strategies and operational frameworks with the Electricity Authority, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

