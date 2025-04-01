Refreshes user interface and boosts personalisation on ASR mobile app to enhance ease of use

Ascott is enhancing its mobile app and website to reach 15 million Ascott Star Rewards members by 2028. Cubby, the GenAI-powered web chatbot on Ascott’s booking website discoverasr.com, now offers direct bookings with personalised property recommendations and the best rates.

In 2024, ASR mobile app downloads surged 120%, bookings rose 64% and revenue grew over 70% compared to 2023. The updated ASR app will feature a refreshed interface, faster access to preferred properties, personalised deal recommendations and enhanced functions for a seamless pre-to- post stay experience.

By partnering with top travel brands, ASR now offers a one-stop platform where members can enjoy exclusive benefits like Priority Airport Lounge access and earn frequent flyer miles on qualifying stays. These updates reflect ASR's shift towards curated experiences and exclusive partnerships as part of its enhanced rewards strategy.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2025 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is celebrating the sixth anniversary of its loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), with feature enhancements aimed at further enriching the travel experience for its growing base of loyal members. In 2024, ASR membership grew by over 40% to surpass five million. Ascott is setting a target to treble the number of ASR members to at least 15 million by 2028.In 2024, ASR members accounted for over 90% of Ascott's app and website bookings, more than 60% of which were repeat bookings. On average, ASR members spent 55% more than non-members, which brought about over 30% increase in ASR-driven room revenue in 2024. Last year, ASR mobile app downloads surged by over 120%, with bookings increasing 64%, driving a more than 70% rise in revenue compared to 2023. Ascott's web booking channel – discoverasr.com , has been seeing double digit growth for the past three years. As ASR continues to evolve, its focus will move beyond traditional benefits to include curated event experiences and personalised offerings through its mobile app and website. From a traditional points-based rewards system to an integrated solution, the strong growth trajectory of ASR within six years is testament of the loyalty from its growing membership base.Ms Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott said: "To achieve our target of more than 15 million members by 2028, Ascott is making significant enhancements to our mobile app and website, to enable our loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), to be seamlessly integrated into the digital journey. Tapping into the power of AI, Ascott is harnessing technology as a driver of efficiency, personalisation, and seamless customer engagement, as part of our tech-forward hospitality journey. This enhanced digital presence is complemented by our commercial strategy which focuses on offering compelling deals, benefits and exclusive experiences to ASR members. It also underscores ASR's role in driving direct bookings for Ascott properties, reducing our reliance on online travel agencies. ASR members tend to book more frequently, hence contributing to higher profitability for property owners while delivering richer data insights for Ascott to enhance guest experiences and brand loyalty.""Looking ahead, Ascott will be stepping up our loyalty engagement with corporate accounts, to create compelling ASR offerings for business travellers as well as the companies they represent. We are also broadening the ASR ecosystem with more strategic partnerships such as airlines and airports, to reward members with more perks to enrich their stay experiences with Ascott. In line with ASR's brand promise to, we remain focused on deepening connections with our members to deliver them the best experiences while supporting the long-term profitability of Ascott's business," added Ms Tan.Bookings via ASR mobile app will soon take half the steps of before. To further enhance the mobile experience, ASR will introduce a series of app updates from April 2025, streamlining the journey from log-in to check-out. These updates include a refreshed user interface, personalised travel and stay recommendations and geolocation-based offers, along with an optimised landing page for quicker access to deals and property highlights. In addition, the app will go beyond just booking, with upcoming enhancements made to pre-to-post stay functions like seamless pre-arrival check-in, self-check-out alongside easy management of multi-room reservations, while providing convenient access to in-room services and communication with the property teams.Together with the mobile app, the ASR website discoverasr.com serves as a key driver of direct bookings. The website now supports 11 languages and added payment options like WeChat and Alipay, to cater to Ascott's expanding global reach. New member sign-up and log-in options via WeChat and Alipay further allow for easy access to member accounts and deals. The ASR website also acts as a content hub for travel inspiration , offering destination guides and insider recommendations to help members plan their ideal stays. Since its launch in August 2023, Cubby , a generative AI-powered web chatbot, has processed over 300,000 queries and generated more than 2,000 booking leads. New features, including the pilot of direct booking capabilities within Cubby, further personalise the experience by offering tailored property recommendations and the best rates.Ascott will further harness AI to uplift the ASR programme to support the planning journey of its guests. Leveraging data-driven insights, Ascott's new recommendation engine will tap on predictive AI, turning past data and preferences into tailored recommendations for ASR members. These include recommendations of travel destinations, suggested brand experiences alongside potential properties that would be most ideal for each guest.This year, ASR is adding the French Open in Paris to its lineup of Ascott Privilege Signatures series and will also offer the Bangkok edition of The Famous CFC from 25 to 26 April 2025, featuring Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola. More details on our member package for the Bangkok edition of The Famous CFC can be found here These new additions are in line with ASR's shift in focus to offering curated experiences and exclusive partnerships as part of its member rewards strategy. In 2024, Ascott became the Official Global Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club, providing ASR members with access to exclusive experiences, including private stadium tours of Stamford Bridge, coaching sessions at Chelsea's Cobham Training Ground and the Singapore edition of The Famous CFC , Chelsea's international fan engagement programme.Through the Ascott Privilege Signatures series, ASR also brought members to major events such as The Championships, Wimbledon, and the Singapore Night Race. Additionally, through the ASR Local Signatures series, members have enjoyed immersive explorations of local culture, from a gastronomic journey in Penang to a private violin recital in Paris. These tailor-made events elevate the ASR membership experience, creating unforgettable moments in each destination.With additional partnerships and experiences on the horizon, ASR is set to continue delivering highly sought after opportunities for its members.To enhance the booking and travel planning journey for ASR members, Ascott has partnered with leading travel partners to create a one-stop platform where members can access exclusive experiences and earn ASR points simultaneously. For just 15,600 points, members can enjoy Priority Pass Airport Lounge access at over 1,700 lounges worldwide. Ascott has also teamed up with frequent flyer programmes like KrisFlyer, enabling members to earn miles on qualifying stays. More on our latest partner offers can be found here In celebration of ASR's 6th anniversary, members can earn a bonus of 24,000 ASR points for bookings and stays made between 1 April and 31 May 2025, plus enjoy a pair of complimentary airport lounge passes. This offer is valid for bookings made via the ASR mobile app or website, limited to the first 300 bookings. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit our website for the latest member deals Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) offers members a range of exclusive privileges designed to elevate every aspect of their travel experience. From priority welcome services and access to airport lounges, to enhanced stay benefits such as car rental privileges, bonus ASR points, airline miles and travel vouchers, ASR ensures a seamless, start-to-finish experience. Beyond exceptional stays, ASR members also enjoy access to Ascott Privilege Signatures, which unlocks invitations to prestigious global events, including Premier League football matches, renowned tennis tournaments, and elite gastronomy and lifestyle experiences. To become an ASR member, sign up today at https://www.discoverasr.com/en/sign-up Hashtag: #TheAscottLimited #AscottStarRewards #DiscoverASR #StayRewarded

The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of over 980 properties across more than 230 cities in over 40 countries, Ascott's presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello.



Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.



As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related earnings by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.





CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2024, CLI had S$136 billion of assets under management, as well as S$117 billion of funds under management held via stakes in seven listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres, private credit and special opportunities.



CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm. In 2025, CapitaLand Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in real estate and continues to innovate and shape the industry.



As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.



