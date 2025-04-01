Companies generally extended their payment terms , aided in part by third-party risk mitigation tools that may provide some comfort for suppliers to accommodate client needs.

[1] Payment delay refers to the period between the payment due date and the date the payment is made, as reported by our respondents on average.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2025 -Companies generally extended payment terms in 2024, aided in part by third-party risk mitigation tools. The average total payment terms increased from 70 days in 2023 to 76 days in 2024. Thanks to these more generous terms, payment delays remained relatively stable, rising only slightly from 64 days to 65 days. However, if payment delays are added to payment terms, the total average waiting time between product delivery and payment collection, known as days sales outstanding (DSO), increased from 133 days in 2023 to 141 days in 2024, indicating an extended collection period from a year ago.The share of respondentsThe duration of delays also remained stable. However, when combined with longer payment terms, the average days sales outstanding (DSO) rose from 133 days in 2023 to 141 days in 2024, indicating extended collection periods.Meanwhile, among respondents that experienced ultra-long payment delays (ULPDs, above 180 days),Based on Coface's practical experience, 80% of such delays, above 180 days and exceeding 2% of suppliers' annual turnover, were not able to be collected.By sector, thehas experienced the most significant extension in payment delays, primarily driven by the prolonged housing market crisis that suppressed furniture demand and led to a significantly longer settlement cycle for the sector. Meanwhile, thefaced similar challenges. This was largely attributed to the financial burden on car dealers, who were grappling with losses and capital constraints amid an ongoing discount war aimed at reducing inventory. Thecontinued to have one of the longest DSO in the survey, reflecting persistently tight liquidity conditions for the downstream.Respondents remained optimistic about the economic outlook over the next 12 months, withremained the most optimistic industry (83%), driven by structural demand from an aging population.ranked second in optimism (72%), likely fuelled by hopes for stimulus measures. Yet, this sentiment may be excessive, as muted demand from the housing construction sector may continue to weigh on real demand. Additionally, rising tariffs between the U.S. and China could exacerbate challenges for metals like steel and aluminium that are subject to higher tariffs.remained the most pessimistic sector, though fewer respondents expected the outlook to worsen compared to last year, as textile firms may find some relief from moderating raw material costs, with prices for cotton and oil expected to trend lower.remained the top risk facing corporate operations in 2025, highlighting the persistent challenge of China's excessive production capacity.ranked as the second-largest risk, particularly for export-oriented firms, which could face heightened trade barriers under a second Trump presidency. It remained unclear whether government efforts to stimulate domestic demand would be sufficient to offset the shortfall in external demand. The sustained gap between supply and demand is likely to push Chinese companies to continue engaging in price competition to drive sales, further intensifying market pressures.Hashtag: #Coface

