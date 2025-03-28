"It’s Time for European Beef" is a campaign led by Provacuno and co-funded by the EU

SINGAPORE - Comunicae - 28 March 2025As part of the ongoingcampaign, led by Provacuno (the Agro-food Interprofessional Organization of the Spanish beef industry) and co-funded by the EU, European beef is set to continue its exciting journey in Singapore in 2025: with a series of visits to local production centers and retail, providing an opportunity to explore the ins and outs of Singapore's beef industry.This will offer a unique perspective on how local production is aligned with European standards, while also strengthening relationships between Singapore and European beef suppliers. The tour will help foster a deeper understanding of the industry, building connections and sharing knowledge and show the Singapore industry the European Production Model, one of the most rigorous in the world.To cap off the tour, there will be an exclusive tasting event at UNA at the Alkaff Mansion. The event will feature an extraordinary tasting menu designed to highlight the finest aspects of European beef from Spain. A select group of industry professionals, including key players from Singapore's beef sector, will be invited to indulge in a showcase of the beef's premium quality, versatility, and rich flavour.Renowned Michelin-starred chefs will put on a spectacular culinary display, elevating the dining experience while underscoring the exceptional qualities of European beef.This exciting event will not only celebrate the incredible flavours of European beef but also serve as a platform for engaging with Singapore's top beef industry. It's a fantastic opportunity to promote European beef's tastiness and versatility, reinforcing its reputation as a premium product that is sure to captivate the palates of the discerning Singaporean market.Another important action to be taken will be a Masterclass for culinary students.Thirty students from a local culinary academy will have the unique opportunity to train with two renowned Michelin-starred chefs from Spain. During this hands-on session, the students will learn all about the exceptional qualities of European beef, including its rich flavour, versatility, and heir cooking techniques. This masterclass promises to be an invaluable experience for the next generation of chefs, offering both education and practical experience in cooking with one of the highest quality meats in the world, beef from Europe.Hashtag: #ItstimeforEuropeanBeef

