HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2025 - Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO), a leading brand in smart home security, is thrilled to introduce its latest security camera accessory to the Hong Kong market—the Arlo Universal Solar Panel. Designed for broader compatibility than previous models, this versatile solar panel works seamlessly with more Arlo cameras and floodlights, ensuring continuous power and enhanced security. With a recommended price at just R.R.P. HK$418, it delivers 24/7 smart home protection at exceptional value, especially for Pro 5 and Ultra 2 customers.The Arlo Universal Solar Panel takes the guesswork out of choosing the right solar accessory by offering multiple connectors, making it easier for customers to find the perfect fit for their Arlo cameras and floodlights. Its greater compatibility, also simplifies things for retailers, as they only need to stock and recommend a single model for a wide range of Arlo products. By reducing the complexity for both consumers and retailers, the Universal Solar Panel, aims to minimise returns and provide a better overall experience.Key features of the Universal Solar Panel include:The Universal Solar Panel is available for purchase late March via the Arlo website and major retail partners.For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit https://www.arlo.com/hk/ .Hashtag: #Arlo

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

