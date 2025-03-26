BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 - Zeagoo Europe is set to launch its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 promotion, running from March 25 to March 31, under the theme “Spring Fashion – New Look, New Surprises.” During this limited-time campaign, customers can enjoy 30% off a curated selection of seasonal essentials designed to refresh and elevate warm-weather wardrobes.Adding depth and excitement to the event, Zeagoo unveils an exclusive influencer collaboration with international fashion icon Georgina Mazzeo , who brings her signature style to a special edit of handpicked dresses—“Georgina’s SS25 Faves”—offering fresh inspiration for the season’s most wearable trends.The Zeagoo x Georgina Mazzeo collaboration features six effortlessly stylish summer dresses, each designed for comfort, versatility, and seasonal flair. Highlights include the ZeagooFlowy Midi Dress with petal sleeves and a pleated A-line silhouette—ideal for both casual workdays and beach outings. The Zeagoo Casual Tank Dress stands out with its boho-inspired handkerchief hem and vibrant prints, perfect for relaxed summer styling.For one week only—March 25 to March 31—Zeagoo Europe is offering an exclusive 30% discount on select Spring/Summer pieces. It's a rare opportunity to access well-crafted, trend-forward fashion at a significant markdown.Whether you're dressing for commute, travel, or weekend city outings, Zeagoo’s promotional collection delivers reliable, on-trend staples at an accessible price point.Zeagoo Women's Linen V-Neck Tank Top: Crafted from 100% breathable cotton, this lightweight V-neck tank top blends effortless comfort with timeless minimalist style.Zeagoo Women's Satin Cami Top: Designed with versatility in mind, it effortlessly elevates both casual and professional outfits.Zeagoo Women's Floral A-Line Dress: A versatile, figure-flattering summer dress that combines a chic V-neck wrap look with a stretchy A-line silhouetteZeagoo Women's Elegant High Waist Maxi Skirt: A flowy, double-layered A-line skirt with an elastic waist and pockets, combining boho elegance and everyday comfortZeagoo Summer V-Neck Tank Dress: Its lightweight fabric and versatile silhouette make it an effortless choice for both casual outings and dressier moments.Hashtag: #Zeagoo

About Zeagoo

Founded in 2013, Zeagoo celebrates and enhances women's confidence with diverse and unique designs. We proudly serve over 20 million customers worldwide and are committed to helping every woman embrace a stylish, free, and unrestricted lifestyle.

