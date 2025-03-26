[email protected]

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.Monday, March 31, 20254:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)+1-844-763-8274+1-647-484-8814Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13644 Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com Dave Gentry, CEORedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

